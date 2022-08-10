 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Ohio Supreme Court says "Go Blow" by a vote of 6-1   (cleveland.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Windmills do not work that way!
MrKevvy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So tired of this garbage argument...

"The case ended up before the court after two Bratenahl residents opposed the project.
One described herself as a birdwatcher who learned to swim in Lake Erie before she could walk. She was concerned about the killing of birds and bats by the turbine blades."

Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: So tired of this garbage argument...

"The case ended up before the court after two Bratenahl residents opposed the project.
One described herself as a birdwatcher who learned to swim in Lake Erie before she could walk. She was concerned about the killing of birds and bats by the turbine blades."

Ffs LAKE ERIE would be above wind turbines
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If we put those things along the coasts of the Great Lakes it would make our lives so much healthier.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still not enough to remove the foul odor of the Browns and their fans.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Still not enough to remove the foul odor of the Browns and their fans.


Just leave it. These poor people suffered worse than Lions fans.
 
slantsix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ontario has been building turbines along Lake Huron (on land) and its great, I think they actually add to the landscape, but that's just me.

I do have a friend who lives on a hobby farm next to one, and she opposed it but I chalk that up to bring a little too hippie. Maybe something about vibrations or whatever.

I obviously DNRTFA but I wonder if they considered building in-land. The install, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning costs of building in the water are astronomical.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: So tired of this garbage argument...

"The case ended up before the court after two Bratenahl residents opposed the project.
One described herself as a birdwatcher who learned to swim in Lake Erie before she could walk. She was concerned about the killing of birds and bats by the turbine blades."

That's why I don't use windows.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THE Ohio Supreme Court?

/Just making sure it's not some phony one...
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mods asleep poast birb
