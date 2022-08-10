 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Huh... so that's where I left it
    Amusing, So Paulo, Modernism, Painting, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Art museum, police operation, pioneering modernist Tarsila  
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's it worth when it's not under a bed?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You always find it in the last place you look.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: bogus predictions of phony clairvoyant

I'm shocked. This is my shocked face.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Took an awful lot of police to find a single painting.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it titled "Morning Wood?"
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's a lot of police.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
£50m.

/riiiiight
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
According a police statement, the scam began in January 2020 when the victim's daughter hired a fake clairvoyant who was tasked with approaching her mother as she came out of a bank in Copacabana.

That's the kind of stuff that gives real clairvoyants a bad name.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, if the thermometer is in my pocket, where did I leave my pen?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: bogus predictions of phony clairvoyant

I'm shocked. This is my shocked face.


The redundant department of redundancy departments
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have five pieces of art on my walls better than that.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sgygus: £50m.

/riiiiight


Things are worth whatever someone is willing to pay for them.  It's not my style, and I don't even know the name of the style it's in, but I have a good enough eye to see that whatever style it is in, it does seem to be a good piece of art.  I mean, compositionally, color, empty space and all that stuff...

Even if I do suddenly want to see Porky Pig chest burst out of the middle of it and stutter out, "tha tha that's all folks".
 
alex10294
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll give them $700.  It's fairly nice in a decorative sense.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sgygus: £50m.

/riiiiight


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
