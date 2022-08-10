 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   NYC: Police chase ended with a car killing your child? Well, it's your fault for walking on such a dangerous sidewalk   (jalopnik.com) divider line
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you don't like my driving, stay off the sidewalk.

Well, at least they didn't shoot the dog I guess.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this how the very first episode of "The Boys" started?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Isn't this how the very first episode of "The Boys" started?


She had stepped off the curb in to the street!!!!!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they were chasing the guy for a red-light infraction. Awesome.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many pedestrians, so little time.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not seeing "these sidewalks are dangerous" as an argument here for either side? Like... what?  Wouldn't the blame be placed on either a) The asshole running from the police that caused the problem in the first place, or b) the police for chasing him into a dangerous area when they could've backed off considering it was for a red light infraction? What does the sidewalk or infrastructure have to do with this?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, it's surprising that the NYPD hasn't yet arrested the parents and charged them with murder for their baby's death.
 
anfrind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NYPD is a criminal organization.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Plaintiff[s] culpable conduct caused or contributed to the alleged injuries and the alleged wrongful death," the city's Assistant Corporation Counsel Elizabeth Gross wrote in court papers... "Plaintiff[s] negligence caused or contributed to the alleged injuries and the alleged wrongful death."
... "Any and all risks, hazards, defects, and dangers ... were of an open, obvious, apparent, and inherent nature, and were known or should have been known to plaintiff[s]," the city's court papers claim.

Bad journalist. Those are boilerplate paragraphs in the response to the complaint. Let's wait to see the substance... except that there won't be any, because of course, the city is going write a settlement check. That just takes time, while they have 30 days to respond to the complaint. So you get this boilerplate that isn't going to go anywhere.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow.  There is a sickness is this country cause I can't imagine how a non sociopath could make that argument and not want to jump off a bridge from the self loathing.
 
pdieten
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: I'm not seeing "these sidewalks are dangerous" as an argument here for either side? Like... what?  Wouldn't the blame be placed on either a) The asshole running from the police that caused the problem in the first place, or b) the police for chasing him into a dangerous area when they could've backed off considering it was for a red light infraction? What does the sidewalk or infrastructure have to do with this?


Nothing. The family can't recover any damages from the party at actual fault, because he's a broke-ass waste of oxygen, so the lawyer is going fishing for the deep pocket, and the deep pocket's attorney is responding in exactly the way one would expect. It's not like they're just going to accept liability.

And then a judge will sort the whole mess out if there isn't a settlement first.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cars don't belong in cities.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: And they were chasing the guy for a red-light infraction. Awesome.


The question is why he wasn't locked up and his car confiscated for traffic violations and $14,000 in outstanding fines.

/but he would have stolen one...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Cars don't belong in cities.


How the fark else am i going to run over people with a 3000lb object?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good thing NYPD is mandated to break off pursuit if there's imminent public danger.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Off-topic question, is Mong-Guillemin pronounced Mongolmin? I read it as Monogolian.

- Sofa
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Bootleg: And they were chasing the guy for a red-light infraction. Awesome.

The question is why he wasn't locked up and his car confiscated for traffic violations and $14,000 in outstanding fines.

/but he would have stolen one...


NY has bail reform.  Makes stuff like this easier.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Julien Mong and Marion Guillemin lost their infant daughter Apolline Mong-Guillemin

This is very sad, and the sentence also reads to me like they can afford to sue the city.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Happened to a friend of a friend in New York. She was getting a coffee, police were doing a car chase, fleeing car jumped the curb and smashed her flat.  Maybe 10 years ago?
 
honk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The suit and countersuit are both full of nonsense.

The pedestrians are responsible because they walked in NYC?

The city is responsible because they didn't design the streets to stop a reckless driver?

I'm surprised the city didn't respond that the loss is minimal, since the child was only three months old and the parents hardly had time to really become attached.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn straight next time you'll learn to stay in your house and be a mindless automaton consuming and crapping out brain dead crotch critters.

/dnrtfa
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sleazy argument from the city.  That said, without seeing the sidewalk in question I can't judge whether they are poorly designed.  I'd think that the claim that a high speed pursuit in a city over a minor infraction and the city not revoking someone with 160 violations' licence seem like pretty strong claims though.

In a situation like this, I think I'd go after the city mostly to make them fix the issue.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dave Chappelle drive thru
Youtube qdM1nSjnOiY
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

honk: The city is responsible because they didn't design the streets to stop a reckless driver?


Absolutely, yes.

Why Cars Rarely Crash into Buildings in the Netherlands
Youtube Ra_0DgnJ1uQ
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, but how can I blame a bicycle rider for this.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Yes, but how can I blame a bicycle rider for this.


You don't need a reason, it's their fault.
 
caljar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I laugh at you idiots who are blaming the cops.  Tyrik Mott killed the child.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: Wow.  There is a sickness is this country cause I can't imagine how a non sociopath could make that argument and not want to jump off a bridge from the self loathing.


We need to burn the disease out.

We need a purge of the sick and deranged.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is murdering babies enough to get you to abolish the police?

No? OK, I'll keep checking back.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 Cops are scum.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Bootleg: And they were chasing the guy for a red-light infraction. Awesome.

The question is why he wasn't locked up and his car confiscated for traffic violations and $14,000 in outstanding fines.

/but he would have stolen one...


I didn't think we were allowed to lock up non violent criminals anymore.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: Is murdering babies enough to get you to abolish the police?

No? OK, I'll keep checking back.


I would pay good money to see how long you lasted in anarchy.

I'd feel bad about it, don't get me wrong....but i'd be interested in how the over\under was set.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm actually intersted in how he had 160 violations, but only 14k due. I mean a basic parking ticket here runs you close to a hundred bucks.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: WastrelWay: Bootleg: And they were chasing the guy for a red-light infraction. Awesome.

The question is why he wasn't locked up and his car confiscated for traffic violations and $14,000 in outstanding fines.

/but he would have stolen one...

I didn't think we were allowed to lock up non violent criminals anymore.


Hell, NY city lock up quite a few violent ones.  The Bail Reform list of applicable crimes is pretty extensive.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: LineNoise: WastrelWay: Bootleg: And they were chasing the guy for a red-light infraction. Awesome.

The question is why he wasn't locked up and his car confiscated for traffic violations and $14,000 in outstanding fines.

/but he would have stolen one...

I didn't think we were allowed to lock up non violent criminals anymore.

Hell, NY city lock up quite a few violent ones.  The Bail Reform list of applicable crimes is pretty extensive.


Can't lock up pretty violent ones...
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I would pay good money to see how long you lasted in anarchy.


I mean, considering that the cops cause more harm than they prevent, I'd say, you're already seeing how long they'd last.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Baloo Uriza: LineNoise: I would pay good money to see how long you lasted in anarchy.

I mean, considering that the cops cause more harm than they prevent, I'd say, you're already seeing how long they'd last.


Nobody is saying the cops don't do wrong. Obviously some of them do, and i support them being held to an accountability beyond your normal person if they abuse that.

You honestly think though, life would be better without law enforcement?
 
