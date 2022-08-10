 Skip to content
(Zillow)   They really should have advertised this as an awesome cave hideaway with a nice if boring house attached   (zillow.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least you have someplace cool to live in during the summer.
 
sniderman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Watch out for the creepers.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Perfect for entertaining!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's in Texas.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Yeah, but it's in Texas.


^ This
 
alex10294
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Micosavo: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Yeah, but it's in Texas.

^ This


It's alright.  If you don't want to move to TX, all the California people will do it for you.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do architects/designers no longer get any training in proportion?

What's up with the cavernous living room with doll furniture smooshed up in all the corners?

Is that how people really use those spaces? is it nice to sit 40 feet away from a fireplace?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It has a Lair? And it's only 875k? That's a steal!


Oh. It's in Texas. Pass.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cave looks perfect for some illegal abortions.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Allegory of the cave update, man returns to the cave and tells everyone to stick with the shadows on the cave wall it's frigging Texas out there.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What the. Damn, well I'd be worried about a sink hole taking the house in. But I guess they probably check for that sort of thing.
 
