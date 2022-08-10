 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Take heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, drive your truck head-on through a group of motorcyclists, kill seven, and tell the cops it's your fault? That's an acquittal in "Live Free or Die" land   (nbcnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Asinine, Massachusetts, Truck driver, Jury, New Hampshire, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, Vermont, United States Constitution, New England  
•       •       •

1179 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 7:46 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He... he did it. I remember when this happened. It was a shiatshow.  How in the hell did they fark this up?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: He... he did it. I remember when this happened. It was a shiatshow.  How in the hell did they fark this up?


I mean he's white.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does he look like an older Kyle Rittenhouse?  😕
 
Frederf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Circle Girl: Is it just me, or does he look like an older Kyle Rittenhouse?  😕


There should be no such thing.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It is possible to get a jury full of idiots
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I want to see if the defendant has tattoos on his elbows and knees.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I remember when this shiat show happened. What a cluster fark. So I'm guessing the argument is your honor my client is a disaster, but those bikers drove right into him? And they actually did?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure that the members of Jarheads MC will accept the verdict as justice and move on with the healing.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neapoi: He... he did it. I remember when this happened. It was a shiatshow.  How in the hell did they fark this up?


The lead motorcyclist was twice the legal limit drunk, which helps create doubt in the minds of the jury.

The state also failed to prove he was impaired. Charges were dismissed as soon as the Prosecution rested.

Its not surprising honestly. Still waiting for MA RMV to be brought up on charges for not pulling the guys license prior to the crash. But that will never happen.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Future Russian headline: "Ukraine is so desperate for soldiers they are taking criminals deported from other countries."
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One method of justice has failed. As it so much more than even seems to, now... I suspect he will find another. Riders never forget.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reading the article it seems that the entirety of the court case turned into a shiatshow of contradictions between eyewitnesses and accident reconstructionisms. Not sure how I would react if I had a bunch of conflicting information that wouldn't all point to him even with his confession.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

koder: neapoi: He... he did it. I remember when this happened. It was a shiatshow.  How in the hell did they fark this up?

I mean he's white.


White people also died so you have a paradox.
In this case you have a drugged up truck driver (ice involved, illegal?) V drunk motorcycle guys.  Society needs trucks to move stuff so the motorcycle guys lose.

There is a whole flowchart involved for who gets off based on various conditions.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neapoi: He... he did it. I remember when this happened. It was a shiatshow.  How in the hell did they fark this up?


Bikers & eyewitnesses lied and contradicted each other, accident reconstruction unit indicated that Zukovskyy didn't cross into the oncoming lane, evidence suggests bikers hit him, not the other way around.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It is possible to get a jury full of idiots


You have no idea what the evidence was.  It only took them 3 hours so it must have been pretty good evidence
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: koder: neapoi: He... he did it. I remember when this happened. It was a shiatshow.  How in the hell did they fark this up?

I mean he's white.

White people also died so you have a paradox.
In this case you have a drugged up truck driver (ice involved, illegal?) V drunk motorcycle guys.  Society needs trucks to move stuff so the motorcycle guys lose.

There is a whole flowchart involved for who gets off based on various conditions.


I thought it was customary to convict both parties when two impaired drivers collide.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It is possible to get a jury full of idiots

You have no idea what the evidence was.  It only took them 3 hours so it must have been pretty good evidence


Your mileage may vary
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: There is a whole flowchart involved for who gets off based on various conditions.


Do you have it? Um...asking for a friend.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jailed since [June 21, 2019]

Wow, someone owes this guy a huge check!
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're an illegal immigrant who crashed into 7 bikers and the jury comes back Not Guilty in 3 hours, it's safe to say there was fairly legit reasonable doubt here. Jesus, somebody really, really screwed up here.
 
strutin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: If you're an illegal immigrant who crashed into 7 bikers and the jury comes back Not Guilty in 3 hours, it's safe to say there was fairly legit reasonable doubt here. Jesus, somebody really, really screwed up here.


The lead biker?
 
Paleorific
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have zero sympathy for any motorcycle gang.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It is possible to get a jury full of idiots


Have you been to New Hampshire?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I'm sure that the members of Jarheads MC will accept the verdict as justice and move on with the healing.


Looks like he might get deported back to Ukraine. INS is taking custody of him after the trial.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It may be some small consolation but I read that he's in ICE custody.

I can't believe he was found not guilty. I let out an pretty loud "what the fark"!? when I saw the verdict.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The guy should still be found guilty of impaired driving, if he wasn't already, and deported if relevant. But it seems that the evidence did not show that the impaired driving caused the deaths.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neapoi: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It is possible to get a jury full of idiots

Have you been to New Hampshire?


No, but I have been on juries in California
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I very clearly remember sitting under on overpass in  CO on my Ducati waiting for a giant storm to pass. A group of "real bikers" pulled up. All of them shiat faced. Then they pulled out a bottle of whiskey and passed it around laughing at me when I declined their offer. When the rain finally passed, it took one guy 3 tries to get back onto his Harley. He just kept on falling over. Yeah, that's why the jury acquired. Biker was trashed, biker crashed into the truck. Truck was in its lane initially.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's a f*cking murderer as all DUI's that cause death are. He should pay for his actions.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jerryskid: He's a f*cking murderer as all DUI's that cause death are. He should pay for his actions.


Nope. Just because you're trashed driving doesn't make you a murderer if you didn't cause the crash. And he didn't. The biker that crashed into him was trashed.
 
strutin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jerryskid: He's a f*cking murderer as all DUI's that cause death are. He should pay for his actions.


Again, the lead biker?

/Said as a pleasure 🏍 rider
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Add this to examples of what White Privilege looks like.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is the US, where there is no Justice. There's just Us
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Duguay also accused prosecutors of ignoring that their own accident reconstruction unit contradicted their theory that Zhukovskyy crossed into the oncoming lane. An expert hired by the defense, meanwhile, testified that the crash happened on the center line of the road and would have occurred even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because Mazza's motorcycle was heading in that direction.

Never a good look when one side's own reconstruction of the accident harms their own case, nevermind the shiatfaced biker aspect.
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neapoi: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It is possible to get a jury full of idiots

Have you been to New Hampshire?


I have. The balance of idiots is comparable to the rest of New England. Which is the same across the country
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It is possible to get a jury full of idiots


I think that's all they do.  Every selection I've been on, they always dismissed anyone that seemed remotely intelligent.

/no, I was never picked for jury
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LOL, nobody likes motorcyclists. Jury basically said, "Nothing of value was lost."
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Add this to examples of what White Privilege looks like.


Is this really White Privilege? And for whom?

This was in New Hampshire. It's 93% White. I googled for the motorcycle club and every picture I saw was filled with White people. Albert Mazza, the first name victim I saw...he's White too.

If all parties are involved are White, I don't see how it is fair to call anything White privilege? If you think the defendant 'got off' because he is White, do you think the victims and their families were denied justice because they are White?
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Truck driver has legal US residency, at least for now. Ukrainians have temporary protected status, at least for now.

He's not going anywhere and I bet there is a line of lawyers out the door looking to get him sprung from ICE custody and pursue damages.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems like people are upset that the initial story they believed turned out to be not so true.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.