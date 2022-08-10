 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCPO Cincinnati)   Yeah, no shiat   (wcpo.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Helicopter rotor, National Transportation Safety Board, main rotor blades, pilot of a CareFlight medical helicopter, preliminary report, scene of a fatal crash, MILFORD TOWNSHIP, crew members  
•       •       •

1038 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 9:19 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn deadly hazard.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about the patient? Did they ever get to the hospital or did they expire?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: What about the patient? Did they ever get to the hospital or did they expire?


Those expiration dates aren't real. They're just a ploy to get you to buy more.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It takes balls to fly around power lines.

scienceabc.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know what I need to look up? Who Butler was and why all the counties named after (probably) him are the shiattiest in the Midwest.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian:

Ha. As someone who once lived there and frequented bars in Milford, I concur.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ragin' Asian:

Significant number of Butlers for this dude
 
pheelix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And how do you know this, subby? Did you even bother to check the pilot's underwear after the crash?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You know what I need to look up? Who Butler was and why all the counties named after (probably) him are the shiattiest in the Midwest.


This one is particularly odious. The sheriff's a complete tool. All hat and no cattle.

https://www.fox19.com/story/35831390/butler-county-sheriff-my-deputies-wont-use-narcan/
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.