 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Texas teachers attend "Teaching in Texas and dealing with a-hole Texan parents and idiot Texas Government" class and are THIS close to saying Fark It en masse   (communityimpact.com) divider line
51
    More: Obvious, Education, Texas teachers, School, High school, Teacher, Texas, new survey, state officials  
•       •       •

1596 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Aug 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
Decent folks should abandon Texas.
They'd be happier elsewhere anyway.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what they want.

They want the good teachers out and "GQP agenda as school cirriculum" teachers in.

As I have said before in other threads, "So I told that teaching lady" may be a funny meme to us, but to them, it's their endgame.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: That's what they want.

They want the good teachers out and "GQP agenda as school cirriculum" teachers in.

As I have said before in other threads, "So I told that teaching lady" may be a funny meme to us, but to them, it's their endgame.


well at least the massive wave of uneducated teenagers with no future except being career criminals in a few years won't effect them at all
/s
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theToadMan: gunga galunga: That's what they want.

They want the good teachers out and "GQP agenda as school cirriculum" teachers in.

As I have said before in other threads, "So I told that teaching lady" may be a funny meme to us, but to them, it's their endgame.

well at least the massive wave of uneducated teenagers with no future except being career criminals in a few years won't effect them at all
/s


Then they can all get thrown into for-profit prisons and used as slave labor to make shiat for prison owners.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theToadMan: uneducated teenagers with no future except being career criminals in a few years won't effect them


affect
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EatHam: theToadMan: uneducated teenagers with no future except being career criminals in a few years won't effect them

affect


Uhfect
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: EatHam: theToadMan: uneducated teenagers with no future except being career criminals in a few years won't effect them

affect

Uhfect


Aflack
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't possibly have seen this coming
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nobody wants to work anymore!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas can get worse?!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
usa  usa  Texas Texas
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Good.
Decent folks should abandon Texas.
They'd be happier elsewhere anyway.


5.2 million people in Texas (46.5% of all ballots cast) voted for Biden in 2020.  Perhaps another solution would be for Texas to break into multiple states so that the derpers can shiat in their own sandbox.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of unhappy teachers.
Humm.
What if they voted for something other than the republicant's, you know those folks who talk about funding education and *gasp* raising taxes to pay for it.
/Nah
//This is Texass
///With emphasis on the 'ass' part.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you teach Sunday School and Bible Studies? No? Then GTFO, we reel murcans done ned ur fake-seance and librul indochrinations!
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: That's what they want.

They want the good teachers out and "GQP agenda as school cirriculum" teachers in.

As I have said before in other threads, "So I told that teaching lady" may be a funny meme to us, but to them, it's their endgame.


100% this. They don't CARE if current teachers quit because they don't want real teachers, anyway.

It's not some conspiracy theory. Conservatives have been telling us for DECADES that they want to dismantle the public education system. They don't try to hide it. They speak openly about it. We know that's what they want because they TELL us.

Making the environment so inhospitable that teachers leave in drove plays directly into that goal.

They don't want freely available public education that focused on facts and learning, they want state-sanctioned Sunday school.

Conservatives in Texas are probably delighted at this backlash by teachers.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are good parts of Texas, or at least better.  But when the state controls the laws over those counties you are screwed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, here I go.

It seems that there is a difference between what school boards want and what parents want. Parents want education. School boards want behavior training.

But I see by the previous comments here that NOBODY GETS IT
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe time to de-accredit the school system.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: Lots of unhappy teachers.
Humm.
What if they voted for something other than the republicant's, you know those folks who talk about funding education and *gasp* raising taxes to pay for it.
/Nah
//This is Texass
///With emphasis on the 'ass' part.


Somehow I don't think it's the teachers voting R
 
garron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: OK, here I go.

It seems that there is a difference between what school boards want and what parents want. Parents want education. School boards want behavior training.

But I see by the previous comments here that NOBODY GETS IT


Parents want education?   I think that statement is far from clear.   I don't think *you* get it.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.


liar.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, I clicked on the link and got a 404 error.  Sort of like their teachers, I'm guessing.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: They don't want freely available public education that focused on facts and learning, they want state-sanctioned Sunday school.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PocketfullaSass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Good.
Decent folks should abandon Texas.
They'd be happier elsewhere anyway.


Hubby is a veteran teacher and has spent his whole career in Texas. We just unloaded the moving van at our new place yesterday. Texans by birth. Chicagoans by choice.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.


What is a "psychotic liberal ideology?"  Examples, please.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Good.
Decent folks should abandon Texas.
They'd be happier elsewhere anyway.


Yep. I'm looking in New Hampshire right now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: SpectroBoy: Good.
Decent folks should abandon Texas.
They'd be happier elsewhere anyway.

5.2 million people in Texas (46.5% of all ballots cast) voted for Biden in 2020.  Perhaps another solution would be for Texas to break into multiple states so that the derpers can shiat in their own sandbox.


Won't happen. I stuck it out as long as could, but even if Beto pulls out a win this November, things aren't looking good for ol' Texas.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.


Liberal ideologies? Like the Golden Rule, and legitimate history based on facts? Fark off with your ignorant bullshiat. Grow up, read a book and sit down cause I'm taking Farking attendance.

/teacher , and I don't even know 20 teacher opinions on this.  Cause I'm too busy teaching or preparing to teach.
//and you sound uneducated, so I'm sorry your teachers let your dumb ass down.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.


Name a psychotic liberal ideology forced on texas teachers. And before you answer, I live in texas and have multiple texas teachers in my extended family.

Now, proceed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: SpectroBoy: Good.
Decent folks should abandon Texas.
They'd be happier elsewhere anyway.

5.2 million people in Texas (46.5% of all ballots cast) voted for Biden in 2020.  Perhaps another solution would be for Texas to break into multiple states so that the derpers can shiat in their own sandbox.


Your plan makes sense.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Teachers spent about $846 of their own money for classroom"

HOW???

Supply places like staples have teacher specials like 1 cent pens and pencils, 10 cent spiral notebooks, 10 cent glue sticks.
Every year the elementary school teacher my kids have had ask for tissues, glue sticks, markers, colored pencils for the classroom aside from the ones they request you have for your kids.  Then mid year they ask again, end of year you send in $ for parties and activities.

What teacher is spending $800 on classroom supplies?  One teacher I know (cheap guy) buys tons of the 10 cent spiral notebooks and sells them over summer at a garage sale right before school starts.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.


Reactivated account. Troll rating: lebenty-leben...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good!
Privatize the schools, so that Job Creators can get more money, which benefits us all!
And the added bonus, they can teach children through FOX News type programming and "Christian" teaching, so that they will grow up to be productive followers.
It's a WIN-WIN!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.

What is a "psychotic liberal ideology?"  Examples, please.


Treating others the way you wish to be treated
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.


Let's hear a few examples you farking liar.  Let me guess, CRT?
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbaggins: garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.

liar.


They've never made an honest post before, so no reason to expect they'll suddenly start now.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: That's what they want.

They want the good teachers out and "GQP agenda as school cirriculum" teachers in.

As I have said before in other threads, "So I told that teaching lady" may be a funny meme to us, but to them, it's their endgame.


Well, there's already a wall partially on one side of Texas. I say we finish it and put it all the way around it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

garron: I know at least 20 Texas teachers personally and they and all but 1 of them are fed up with the constant barrage of psychotic liberal ideologies being pushed on them and the kids they teach.  I bet at least half of Texas teachers feel the same way.  Of course, there will be no article or snarky FARK comment about their thoughts or feelings.


For the sake of argument, please tell us what "psychotic liberal ideologies" are.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farker99: Lots of unhappy teachers.
Humm.
What if they voted for something other than the republicant's, you know those folks who talk about funding education and *gasp* raising taxes to pay for it.
/Nah
//This is Texass
///With emphasis on the 'ass' part.


You think most teachers vote Republican?  Well, bless your heart!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Evacuate yourself from gilead.  If you cant, create a go fund me.  If you cant do that, start hitching and walking to a safe blue zone.  Do whatever it takes to get out.

When the war starts, hopefully Biden will channel dark brandon and do a first strike atomic fusion weapon attack on gilead.  It might be our only hope to win the war.  To save Our Democracy.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: There are good parts of Texas, or at least better.  But when the state controls the laws over those counties you are screwed.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


My God...you can really see the impact of the horrors of immigration at our border reflected in the voting pattern. I guess the people closest to this horrific nightmare would know.

Wait, blue is Democrat?
 
minorshan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thosw: "Nobody wants to work anymore!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, when asshole parents scream at your for supposedly teaching CRT and call you "groomers", how in their right mind would hang around and take that sort of abuse?
 
saywhat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Same clusterfark in Florida.  Hillsborough County has 600 teacher vacancies as the school year begins.

Low pay, no respect from anybody, paperwork overload, no support from administration, idiot parents, and an idiot (Republican) government and Governor.

Republicans do not want public education; they want private schools that they control funded by the public.

Fact: Public schools and teachers in Florida are graded according to the (standardized) test results of their students and receive funding based on those test results. Private schools are not subject to any sort of standardized testing but still receive public funding.

Republicans want to get rid of the Department of Education because their base consists of the uneducated.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zappaisfrank: Well, when asshole parents scream at your for supposedly teaching CRT and call you "groomers", how in their right mind would hang around and take that sort of abuse?


I am teaching middle school science and looking at the standards and the pacing calendar.  No clue where I am supposed to insert the CRT or the grooming.
 
moike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: "Teachers spent about $846 of their own money for classroom"

HOW???

Supply places like staples have teacher specials like 1 cent pens and pencils, 10 cent spiral notebooks, 10 cent glue sticks.
Every year the elementary school teacher my kids have had ask for tissues, glue sticks, markers, colored pencils for the classroom aside from the ones they request you have for your kids.  Then mid year they ask again, end of year you send in $ for parties and activities.

What teacher is spending $800 on classroom supplies?  One teacher I know (cheap guy) buys tons of the 10 cent spiral notebooks and sells them over summer at a garage sale right before school starts.


OK Boomer.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: zappaisfrank: Well, when asshole parents scream at your for supposedly teaching CRT and call you "groomers", how in their right mind would hang around and take that sort of abuse?

I am teaching middle school science and looking at the standards and the pacing calendar.  No clue where I am supposed to insert the CRT or the grooming.


I think they go between the section on Creationism and the ANTIFA indoctrination module.

/Former teacher.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The same Derps who come here and deny OBGYNs will abandon Texas will probably join in here to insist teachers won't either.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.