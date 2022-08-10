 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Three attack man as he gets behind wheel of his Jeep. They crossed the Rubicon on this one   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Attack, Jeep Wrangler, Regional Municipality of Peel, Joti Singh Mann, Toronto, Peel police, Attack!, CTVglobemedia  
•       •       •

1011 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 8:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/good for her!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their punishment is they have to give him a Hummer.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pierre Trudeau says Namaste before putting on his turban and going to his yoga class.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was this guy targeted? This doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just here to say good headline, subby.

/ It's kinda clever.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand.
Must be a Jeep thing.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All joking aside, that was farked up.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

extrafancy: I don't understand.
Must be a Jeep thing.


And thread.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Why was this guy targeted? This doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.


I'll take a guess and say it's an internecine grudge within the Indian/Paki community.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PR Deltoid: Pierre Trudeau says Namaste before putting on his turban and going to his yoga class.


I don't know what that means, so here is a picture of Pierre Trudeau mocking the Queen in front of the media.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wtf, that was brutal.  His turban probably saved his life.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""Whatever topics this podcaster was speaking about, the notion that someone could try through violence to silence them is criminal behavior that can never be tolerated,""

Some American's attacking people in restaurants because they don't like what they hear could learn from this - but they won't.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: khatores: Why was this guy targeted? This doesn't seem to make a lot of sense.

I'll take a guess and say it's an internecine grudge within the Indian/Paki community.


Your guess is rooted in deep ignorance, racism and idiocy?

[Checks account]

Oh, a newly minted under-the-bridge dwelling account I see.
 
Iczer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'THIS WAS CLEARLY ATTEMPTED MURDER': BRAMPTON MAYOR

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Joti Singh Mann is a Sikh and an outspoken critic of the Modi government and was a supporter of the farmer protests.

Modi has been known to send his goons after activists in the Indian diaspora.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.