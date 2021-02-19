 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Missouri city-owned water park cancels large youth group's reservation because they "didn't feel comfortable" with the group and felt that they "didn't represent" the water park. Why yes, it was a Black youth group, how did you know?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whitey strikes again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Whitey strikes again.


static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, it's still 1955 in a lot of places.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


"Get out of the pool!!!"
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For reference:

Bill Burr Racism at the Swimming Pool
Youtube d2cQ_m7iVTE
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretending it's 1964 again is as close as some of these racists will ever come to achieving orgasm.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
They'll be reaching the 'find out' phase about and I won't give a single fark, when your face is ID'd on facebook for the REST OF YOUR FARKEN RACIST LIFE.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the pools closed jpg still banned?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The picture quality of this employee photo from their facebook page is terrible, so maybe that's what's making it seem so...so...monochromatic. Surely that's got to be it.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: [pbs.twimg.com image 729x1500]They'll be reaching the 'find out' phase about and I won't give a single fark, when your face is ID'd on facebook for the REST OF YOUR FARKEN RACIST LIFE.


Racist and proud of it. I guess it's a safe bet that Summit Waves has been contaminated by naegleria fowleri?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article could be titled "area water park ownership changes hands to local Youth Group"
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that place truly is city owned they are in for a world of hurt, as opposed to the normal cancellation.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, this is OK because free enterprise and something something ...
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: Article could be titled "area water park ownership changes hands to local Youth Group"


This is Missouri.

The owners will be given the keys to the city.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the park's statement and updated statement. According to them, the group said there was only going to be 250 people, and wouldn't advertise it on social media, then they advertised it on social media. The park wasn't able to contact them to clear up that issue, so canceled day-of. Then 500 people showed up. They claim the cancellation was "due solely to safety issues associated with potential crowd size".
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Nah, this is OK because free enterprise and something something ...


Not if it's municipally owned.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: [pbs.twimg.com image 729x1500]They'll be reaching the 'find out' phase about and I won't give a single fark, when your face is ID'd on facebook for the REST OF YOUR FARKEN RACIST LIFE.


Face, Ok, but her name is listed in the image...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: For reference:

[YouTube video: Bill Burr Racism at the Swimming Pool]


And yet... here we are.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incredibly lame. Never been to this waterpark or this town, and I certainly wouldn't plan on it now. I will note that Oceans Of Fun is a 20-25 min. drive from Lee's Summit. A lot more crowded, yes. But if this Youth Group wants to crowdfund tickets to a non-racist waterpark, I will chip in for that.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Nah, this is OK because free enterprise and something something ...

Not if it's municipally owned.


LOL, I guess we'll find out.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: [pbs.twimg.com image 729x1500]They'll be reaching the 'find out' phase about and I won't give a single fark, when your face is ID'd on facebook for the REST OF YOUR FARKEN RACIST LIFE.


And in other news, some poor sod is called "Brooke Crotts"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: If that place truly is city owned they are in for a world of hurt, as opposed to the normal cancellation.


Yep. A city owned pool, turning down a group over their race...

They are fu*ked.


Going to cost some jobs and money.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel them. They are only apologizing because it hit the national news level..
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: If that place truly is city owned they are in for a world of hurt, as opposed to the normal cancellation.


The same city that voted overwhelmingly to rename Martin Luther King Blvd?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Here's the park's statement and updated statement. According to them, the group said there was only going to be 250 people, and wouldn't advertise it on social media, then they advertised it on social media. The park wasn't able to contact them to clear up that issue, so canceled day-of. Then 500 people showed up. They claim the cancellation was "due solely to safety issues associated with potential crowd size".


Like most things, there's more to the story than the headlines suggest, but folks' minds are made up already.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having trouble reading the tweets. Can someone post the evidence that they were turned away because they were black?
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Bonzo_1116: If that place truly is city owned they are in for a world of hurt, as opposed to the normal cancellation.

The same city that voted overwhelmingly to rename Martin Luther King Blvd?


I think Kansas City and Lee's Summit are two separate cities.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't have let them in either.

They were recording vertical video.  We can't allow those kind of people to just go anywhere they like and then post their abominations out there for the world to see.  First amendment be damned.  It was never meant to protect vertical video.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Supremes would probably okay this if the city asserts a sincerely held religious belief that that's not the color of kids they want at the park.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Bonzo_1116: If that place truly is city owned they are in for a world of hurt, as opposed to the normal cancellation.

The same city that voted overwhelmingly to rename Martin Luther King Blvd?


Stand corrected: Lee's Summit, not KC proper. Reading is fundamental.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are just better than others.

biography.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now see here I was told those people couldn't swim. We just didn't have the filter capacity for that hair type. Coco butter throws off the pH... Ok damnit we don't want coloreds in our fine pool over har.

/Have fun with that lawsuit fu*kers
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was trying to say what the problem was but all I heard was
Cuz we're black
Cuz we're black
Cuz we're black
Cuz we're black
Cuz we're black
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bonzo_1116: If that place truly is city owned they are in for a world of hurt, as opposed to the normal cancellation.

Yep. A city owned pool, turning down a group over their race...

They are fu*ked.


Going to cost some jobs and money.


Difficulty: Current Federal Court System.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be racially charged...

I'm not here to defend this if it is full on racism.

But the argument the park is making is that the contract signed was for 250 people. Whether the park's capacity will rent up to 1400 guests, this agreement capped the group's reservation to those 250. Which is what the park would use as a reference point for properly staffing it that day.

The park is noting that there were more than 250 in that party showing up, meaning that they were not properly staffed or prepared for a substantial difference in people. (Which from what I can gather was closer to 500.)

With that said, they CERTAINLY could have handled this situation a lot better. Say, by letting 250 in at a time or 'something like that'.

An outright refusal, with police presence is tactless and the optics are terrible.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 696x392]

Pretending it's 1964 again is as close as some of these racists will ever come to achieving orgasm.


Don't forget about James.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Incredibly lame. Never been to this waterpark or this town, and I certainly wouldn't plan on it now. I will note that Oceans Of Fun is a 20-25 min. drive from Lee's Summit. A lot more crowded, yes. But if this Youth Group wants to crowdfund tickets to a non-racist waterpark, I will chip in for that.


Their first mistake was assuming there wouldn't be racists in Lee's Summit. The whole reason that place exists is so people wouldn't have to live next to "those people" from Kansas City.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: This could be racially charged...

I'm not here to defend this if it is full on racism.

But


... uh huh.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who's right about racism--a large group of Black people, or a handful of white Farkers.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having done some work with events... it's not great when a group size changes considerably. If there was a reservation for 250 and 270 people showed up, that's probably not a problem. Going from 250 to 500? That's a lot more that the original reservation. While there may be some race factors going on, it would seem that the main issue is that the organizers weren't in touch with the venue.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Pooky: Wadded Beef: Bonzo_1116: If that place truly is city owned they are in for a world of hurt, as opposed to the normal cancellation.

The same city that voted overwhelmingly to rename Martin Luther King Blvd?

I think Kansas City and Lee's Summit are two separate cities.


Lee's Summit is a white flight suburb of Kansas City.

Kansas City proper is actually pretty damn progressive for Midwest standards. But it drops off quick once you get beyond the city limits.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: duppy: [Fark user image image 696x392]

Pretending it's 1964 again is as close as some of these racists will ever come to achieving orgasm.

Don't forget about James.

[Fark user image image 425x263]


I understood that reference. 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: This could be racially charged...

I'm not here to defend this if it is full on racism.

But the argument the park is making is that the contract signed was for 250 people. Whether the park's capacity will rent up to 1400 guests, this agreement capped the group's reservation to those 250. Which is what the park would use as a reference point for properly staffing it that day.

The park is noting that there were more than 250 in that party showing up, meaning that they were not properly staffed or prepared for a substantial difference in people. (Which from what I can gather was closer to 500.)

With that said, they CERTAINLY could have handled this situation a lot better. Say, by letting 250 in at a time or 'something like that'.

An outright refusal, with police presence is tactless and the optics are terrible.


I hate wading into these discussions because... well, they tend to be a little dramatic.

But, one thing to add, the police presence is PART of the agreement and the renting party paid for them. It all comes down to whether or not it is true the renting party advertised on social media when they agreed not to and this resulted in a larger crowd than they were contracted for.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Hoblit: This could be racially charged...

I'm not here to defend this if it is full on racism.

But

... uh huh.


Yeah, there were words after that "But".

I get the I'm-not-racist-but... trope that you're pining on me but in reality, am really very not racists so...
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Bootleg: Here's the park's statement and updated statement. According to them, the group said there was only going to be 250 people, and wouldn't advertise it on social media, then they advertised it on social media. The park wasn't able to contact them to clear up that issue, so canceled day-of. Then 500 people showed up. They claim the cancellation was "due solely to safety issues associated with potential crowd size".

Like most things, there's more to the story than the headlines suggest, but folks' minds are made up already.


As usual, idiots prefer to believe the official response from a bunch of racists instead of doing the tiniest bit of research by doing something as simple as clicking the farking link the thread is based on.

Park closed at 7, the youth group had it reserved from then, prior to closing the park was around full capacity at 600 people (which also confused me because apparently you can reserve up to 1400 people for a party even though capacity is 600?  I don't know), they then try saying 500 people is too much, but only long after they've already told the group they're "uncomfortable", despite at this point there was nothing close to 500 people who had arrived.

Its farking bullshiat and you should feel ashamed for being so eager to fall for it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: But the argument the park is making is that the contract signed was for 250 people. Whether the park's capacity will rent up to 1400 guests, this agreement capped the group's reservation to those 250. Which is what the park would use as a reference point for properly staffing it that day.

The park is noting that there were more than 250 in that party showing up, meaning that they were not properly staffed or prepared for a substantial difference in people. (Which from what I can gather was closer to 500.)


We are not interested in contracts and facts.

Mr Hoblit you have contracted to allow 250 people into your water park. 500 show up and demand entry. What is your obligation? Does the other party have an obligation to regulate itself? Should you have been prepared for such an event?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, hopefully everyone learned something and Splash Blast 3 goes better.
 
warrenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was a capacity issue, then it seems like the park should have handled it like any other day when lots of people show up.  If the group is only contracted for 250, then only 250 get the special rate, discount, or whatever. Anyone over that is treated just like any other random person who wants to come in.  If the park is at capacity, then they stop letting additional people in.  They didn't need to cancel the whole group.  I'm guessing the discovery phase of the lawsuit will uncover many past instances of [white] groups being let in even though the number of [white] people who showed up were much greater than what was originally in the contract.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pool owners must have spent too much time on Habbo Hotel a decade ago.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
