 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "The future is already here - it's just not evenly distributed." --William Gibson. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, distributed edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
4
    More: CSB, Genre, registered trademark of Fark, panel of judges, Science fiction, best submissions, best results, Fark Fiction Anthology Submission thingee, Science Fiction  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 10 Aug 2022 at 3:45 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is almost as much written about William Gibson as is written by him, it seems, but I didn't find an easy bullet point list of 'How to write like William Gibson' anywhere. There's a wealth of articles, some of which he wrote about himself, which makes the comparison even harder but they're all worth a read.

Gibson is an American-Canadian speculative fiction writer who created the idea of 'cyberpunk' and was instrumental in creating steampunk. He's been called one of the most important novelists of the end of the last century, and as is befitting someone who's had a massive cultural impact, has received a laundry list of accolades and awards.

He's active on Twitter and is absolutely worth a follow.

What can we learn from his writing stlye?

The first sentence is a handshake. He starts his novels by creating the voice of his book in the very first thing the reader experiences.  If you've read anything by him, you know how everything opens up in a way that's initially incomprehensible: you have to keep reading to understand it.
"It's similar to the pleasure of the whodunit, but it's really more the pleasure of what the fark?"

He keeps his science fiction real. He starts with the present moment of the world and expands it until he finds the intersection point between extrapolated trends. Sometimes those trends can be terrifying, and that's where we see his view of the future:
"With each set of three books, I've commenced with a sort of deep reading of the farkedness quotient of the day," he explained. "I then have to adjust my fiction in relation to how farked and how far out the present actually is." He squinted through his glasses at the ceiling. "It isn't an intellectual process, and it's not prescient-it's about what I can bring myself to believe."

He never starts with intentions. He has trouble describing his work and even his process, but one thing is sure: he's a pantser, not a plotter.
"The part of me that walks around, that conducts interviews and behaves in the world, has no idea how to write a novel," he said. "I never start with ideas and intentions at all.
"If I sit there long enough and become sufficiently frustrated at the page being blank, little windows open up... little glimpses of mood and territory," he said. "And very slowly bits and pieces emerge, and I find myself in the company of a character. But I don't know what the character is doing."

He writes for the audience in his mind. He didn't think Neuromancer was going to be successful, so he wrote it hoping that someday, some small group of fans might find it and enjoy it. To him, that was success. He didn't expect anything else.
I do remember seeing Terry, some time after I'd turned it in. I hadn't heard from him, at all. He was descending a curved stair, from the upper to the lower lobby at some convention hotel. Had he gotten my, um, manuscript? Yes, he said. "Is it going to be OK?" I asked, my anxiety phrasing the question. He paused on the stair, gave me a brief, memorably odd look, then smiled. "Yes," he said, "I definitely think it will," and then continued down, and on into the bar.

Spoiler alert: it turned out OK.

Writing question of the week:

Do you incorporate predictions into your work? How have they turned out?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update:

The editor and reader team is hard at work reading and scoring all submissions, and we hope to have this done by the 31st of this month. Stay tuned!
 
Last Surviving Flying Gruyere Brother
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One degree of separation. I went to school with the woman who would become Gibson's literary agent. She's retired now.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you want to write like Gibson or Bruce Stirling or Rudy Rucker, check out the Turkey City Lexicon.
 
realmolo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gibson is a really good and smart guy. And "Neuromancer" is fantastic.

But...I haven't enjoyed any of his other novels. For me, he said everything he had to say with "Neuromancer". Even the other books in the "Sprawl" trilogy have nothing interesting to add , and in my opinion, they detract from "Neuromancer".

I feel the same way about Neil Gaiman. "The Sandman" is basically a compendium of every good idea Gaiman will ever have.

But that's okay. One Great Idea is all you need.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.