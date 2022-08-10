 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Evansville Courier Press)   Evansville Indiana done blew up. Not sure how they can tell   (courierpress.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Evansville, Indiana, house explosion, Southwestern Indiana, block of North Weinbach Avenue, Evansville police, Vanderburgh County, Indiana, power outages, Evansville Fire Department  
•       •       •

1170 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 10:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This Business Will Get Out of Control
Youtube 0-JA1ffd5Ms
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey, do you smell ammonia?.....
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian special forces.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Meth plume hit 10,000 feet and will cause an tweeker winter.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some homes 'uninhabitable'

Right but what's new?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey!  We're still better than Boonville.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
With that much aerosolized meth floating around Indiana may turn stupid and violent
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: With that much aerosolized meth floating around Indiana may turn stupid and violent


Gary, Indiana would say 'Hi!' but they are busy being stupid and contagious.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Incidentally, this is about 2 miles from my house.  I was out of town when the explosion happened but if it's the house I think it was it is almost certainly a meth lab explosion.  It had several boarded up windows, peeling paint, just looked like a meth house.  I was heading home at about 8:30 and they still have the whole area around there locked down.  I had no idea what was going on.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
so it's a meth lab, or weed oil extraction or pipe bomb making gone wrong?
 
markhwt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madstand: Hey!  We're still better than Boonville.


My dad always used to sing.
"One night in booneville seems like half a month there. Nothing to do and even less to see"
As we drove by it on our way to Evansville when I was a kid.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How many dollars in improvements?
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

markhwt: Madstand: Hey!  We're still better than Boonville.

My dad always used to sing.
"One night in booneville seems like half a month there. Nothing to do and even less to see"
As we drove by it on our way to Evansville when I was a kid.


That is a spot on description of Boonville.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a bit less garbage lying around than usual?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ok now cut the black wire.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
so the ATF can run a "blast analysis."

yeah well bring a black light, pal, or you'll never see what i did!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Holy shiat

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Holy shiat

[gannett-cdn.com image 660x495]


A meth house about 20 miles from me blew up about 7 or 8 years ago.  It looked just like that.  Toothpicks.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh oh, I know where this is heading
comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.