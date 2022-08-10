 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   "It's SEOOOOOOOOOOUL drain"   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
    More: Scary, CTV Television Network, CTV News Channel, CTV National News, CTVglobemedia, CTV News, Search CTV News, Sandie Rinaldo, Air passenger complaint backlog mounts  
•       •       •

1496 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 7:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia) (12" Version)
Youtube 1eBjJMN_s7Q
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to visit South Korea all the way until I learned that possession of cannabis is a death sentence.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was informative. Was it a flood from mother nature or just a burst water main?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: I wanted to visit South Korea all the way until I learned that possession of cannabis is a death sentence.


Killer weed, man.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

0z79: I wanted to visit South Korea all the way until I learned that possession of cannabis is a death sentence.


Wrong country. In South Korea possession of weed is punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a $43,000 fine. Mind you, jail in South Korea is pretty brutal, so it's not worth the risk.
 
eckspat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That video reminds me of visiting Seoul. Many areas, even the posh neighborhoods, reek of sewage. The street food is good, though.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: 0z79: I wanted to visit South Korea all the way until I learned that possession of cannabis is a death sentence.

Wrong country. In South Korea possession of weed is punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a $43,000 fine. Mind you, jail in South Korea is pretty brutal, so it's not worth the risk.


So they're merciful enough to just... destroy your life, health and sanity for smoking pot? Not kill you, just make you wish for death. For weed?

Sounds like America in the 70s-90s.
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

After 9 years here, I've accepted occasional flooding, but this one is pretty bad. They recently declared a second rainy season (monsoon) which is probably a mixed result of LaNina and global warming.

Luckily we have an efficient emergency response mechanism, plenty of heavy machinery, mostly stoic dispositions, and ballsy foods delivery drivers.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not blood.
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

0z79: BorgiaGinz: 0z79: I wanted to visit South Korea all the way until I learned that possession of cannabis is a death sentence.

Wrong country. In South Korea possession of weed is punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a $43,000 fine. Mind you, jail in South Korea is pretty brutal, so it's not worth the risk.

So they're merciful enough to just... destroy your life, health and sanity for smoking pot? Not kill you, just make you wish for death. For weed?

Sounds like America in the 70s-90s.


Here, people fear all "drugs". When weed was legaized in Canada, my students, from China, Korea, and Japan primarily, were all quite worried. The loss of weed access, to me, is acceptable to live in a place where other rampant drug use issues are also avoided.

But alcohol is celebrated. You can get ripped for $2 worth of Soju if inclined. Or spend $6 for the same 2 bottles of  soju at even the fanciest of restaurants.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Second-best Korea is meticulous about cleaning their subway.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.