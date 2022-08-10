Fark NotNewsletter: Tell me about it, stud

|
|
|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-08-10 1:30:39 PM
• • •
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Our kids go back to school tomorrow, so things are kinda hectic around the household today. Kentucky schools start pretty early in order to sandbag extra snow days for use later. Kentucky's far enough north that we've got snow removal equipment, but the terrain is pretty damn hilly, so it doesn't take a ton of snow to bork things up. I'm fine with them going back early though. It's not like they're missing out on any amazing August activities, especially since from now until November the daily forecast is always highs in the 80s, scattered thunderstorms. I went for a bike ride this morning and it was so humid I could feel the water vapor hitting my skin.
Thursday at 4 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream with definitely Christine, Dill and me, and we'll get Lucky if his schedule pans out. Just like last week, a ton of stuff has been flying under the radar, including beer for blood, the ongoing saga of the Batmobile debacle, and the story of how Spider-Man invented the ankle bracelet in 1977. I don't remember that particular episode of "Electric Company," but then again I completely forgot the lollypop segment also. I do remember Morgan Freeman though.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
ThomasPaineTrain told giantmeteor where one can find modern romance
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That reacted to the incredible news that Alex Jones saved someone's life while leaving the courthouse
Bootleg was glad that a real estate photographer's work did not go to waste
common sense is an oxymoron was not a fan of something that was reportedly included in the data from Alex Jones' phone
Farking Clown Shoes shared information about Dane Cook's engagement
Bootleg hoped for a surprising decision from the jury for Alex Jones' punitive damages
TheHighlandHowler shared an excellent story about purchasing a controlled substance
darkeyes knew what's next for a meteorologist who went wild when he discovered the monitor with the map on it had a touch screen
NateAsbestos beat Martin Shkreli's IQ test score
OdradekRex explained why drug stores are locking up Old Spice, Colgate and Dawn
Smart:
Thoreny expected Alex Jones to have to pay compensatory damages that would meet a particular threshold
Pocket Ninja discussed the practice of renting out places that were once slave quarters on Airbnb
Nintenfreak found one tiny problem with credit bureaus
phalamir shared stories about people in restaurants being really weird about who pays the check
OdradekRex priced out Oklahoma real estate
Dr. Horrible got to meet someone really cool
ImpendingCynic predicted the next calamity we'll face
bingethinker figured out how to work smarter, not harder
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Summer cookouts
Smart: ingo threw a hail of a barbecue
Funny: Fear the Clam learned to Fear the Corn
Politics Funny:
NewportBarGuy was shocked by just how bad things got for Alex Jones
sigdiamond2000 explained why the copy of everything from Jones' phone that his lawyer accidentally sent to the opposing lawyer can't legally be used against him
GeeksAreMyPeeps noticed something very suspicious about a congresswoman's death
Martian_Astronomer was prepared to do something drastic in reaction to messages between Roger Stone and Alex Jones
flucto was confused by the previous comment in the thread
Politics Smart:
markie_farkie shared what the lawyer representing parents of Sandy Hook victims said on hot mic during recess
AlgaeRancher listed some of President Biden's accomplishments
TuckFrump discussed religious objections
DrD'isInfotainment thought that Vladimir Putin's comments about the Russian and U.S. navies were silly
Raug the Dwarf gave a first-person account of what the polls looked like in Kansas
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
asstamassta fed Miley a pink manta ray
artifishy managed to make the Cheshire Cat even creepier
artifishy reminded us never to trust the canopy tent
EvaDewer decorated early for Christmas
whatsupchuck found out who let the
RedZoneTuba showed us someone who was unprepared for the job
RedZoneTuba kicked that football with enthusiasm
Yammering_Splat_Vector pointed out something unusual on a utility pole
artifishy revealed the true danger of motorsports
Yammering_Splat_Vector had Lucy hold the football
Farktography theme: 900-A Farktography Milestone
Lovesandwich helpfully reminded us that the safe move is the right move
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Marty the Zebra is missing in Missouri. If you come across a stray zebra, and it doesn't answer to Marty, that's the wrong one, so keep looking
First unionized Starbucks in Jacksonville holds hour-long strike. Locals unsure why the store doesn't want to join the Confederacy
Returning vacationer discovers her luggage wants to rock her like a hurricane
After 329 years, Massachusetts exonerates the last woman legally declared as a witch. When asked for a comment, the woman said she was glad to have her name cleared and has no idea where these witch rumors came from
While China tantrums and attacks the ocean, the largest ever joint military drills are being held between the US and Indonesia, including Japan bringing giant robots and Australia bringing a small box with something inside that's moving
The numbers are out, and the economy is so bad right now that it's almost impossible to be unemployed
See the latest trailer for the prequel series to the prequel movie to Star Wars: A New Hope
Achievement unlocked: Self Awareness at CPAC
Not raining, not pouring. Now ground beef is soaring. Their pasture's dead, and scientists said, "Shouldn't have ignored our warnings"
You're dancing naked on tables and faceplanting wrong
Food expo bans eating, citing lessons learned letting visitors try the products during last month's gunshow
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we learned that marketing people who expect prospective customers to make their ads for them aren't very good marketing people. Man Out Standing is our sole entrant to the 1000 club with a score of 1012, but unfortunately we used up all the jelly making fun of the "toast drop challenge" the promo people for "Luck" came up with. maddog2030 made second with 987. followed by WoolyManwich in third with 936, Captain Orr in fourth with 929, and bodegas in fifth with 923.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what you can do while waiting for your Tesla to charge at the Supercharger station in Hilden, Germany. Only 28% of quiztakers caught the article about Tesla bragging about their new "swimming pool", which appears to be a repurposed dumpster containing water that's about three feet deep. It looks like something my redneck neighbors would enjoy on summer evenings while sipping Coors Light and wondering why the mosquitoes are so bad this year.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the new "Gatto Bianco" pop-up restaurant in New York City, 91% of quiztakers knew that it was a promotion for Fancy Feast cat food, where diners can enjoy dishes "inspired by" the brand's new "Medley" line. Personally, I feel like I'm missing the concept here, as I'd prefer my food to be as human-food-like as possible. As do most cats I've ever known - they'd rather have what you're having.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the Cleveland Zoo's new baby langur. Only 54% of quiztakers knew that a langur was a small monkey native to the Indian subcontinent. Fun fact: most subspecies of langur have red fur when they are born that changes to gray or black as they age and gain a soul.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which political activist claimed to be "Hunter Biden's cocaine dealer" when addressing a crowd during protests to get the PACT Act passed, which provides support for veterans dealing with health issues stemming from exposure to things like burn pits. 89% of quiztakers knew that former "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart made the remark to call attention to the fact that even people who didn't like him still saw the need for the bill to pass. The bill finally did pass on its third try and was signed into law this morning (Aug 10) by the President.
If you missed out last week, now's a good time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
