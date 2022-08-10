 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Police warn intruder that they may have caught fatal herpes infection from macaque   (theguardian.com) divider line
24
    More: Creepy, Launceston, Tasmania, Macaque, monkey enclosure, city of Launceston council, Herpesviridae, Primate, herpes virus, Influenza  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/couldn't find an actual youtube link of the herpes scene
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Next time use condom
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LewDux: Next time use condom


You ever trying getting macaque in a condom?

This one is great. Macaque is huge, some are saying.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't taunt the herpes monkey?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or, maybe just pull out?

/got nuthin'
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
time with macaque is worth it
 
yellowjester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA -
Certain species have even developed so far to learn to live with humans - and have sometimes become invasive in some human-settled environments, such as the island of Mauritius and Silver Springs State Park in Florida.
Florida got the herp....
 
calufrax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn dirty apes...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm never heard that nickname for your mom, subby
 
Herbie555
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe it was an antivaxxer trying to get "natural immunity" to the Monkeypox?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if they have a version of HIPAA.  I know we make an exception for gunshots, but I think you could make an argument that, since they could pose a health risk to others this would actually be a good place to have HIPAA style rules so the suspect seeks medical attention.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Regular herpes, "herpes" herpes, or space herpes?

/asking for a friend
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I heard he farked an ostrich.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was a very continental monkey. His name was Jacques. He also spent some time in Germany, and was given the surname in tribute of the great David Hasselhoff, shortened to simply "Hoff" for brevity.

Jacques Macaque Hoff
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not just any herpes. It's herpes simplex 12.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Regular herpes, "herpes" herpes, or space herpes?

/asking for a friend


Avian herpes.
"Chirpes"
 
Cormee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I did the same. Macaque turned a strange color
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Not just any herpes. It's herpes simplex 12.
[Fark user image 850x477]


Better check himself out with his physician before thing start falling off on the man.
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm just glad that they warned the intruder.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Regular herpes, "herpes" herpes, or space herpes?

/asking for a friend


HerpagonosyphiliAIDS?
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This spinning rock hurtling through space sure is a crazy f*cked up place.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a long way to go for a very small amount of money. Which makes me suspect it was someone who has very little or no money. Either a child or a completely destitute and desperate adult.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As you can clearly see, the virus has inflamed the head of macaque

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
