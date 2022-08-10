 Skip to content
(WLWT)   "I said, 'Do you know that you're drinking a beer?' and he said, 'Yup, this is me and my mommy's favorite beer. We drink it all the time'"   (wlwt.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it Yogi Beer?

Fark user image

/Give me another one biatch babe.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eversole said the child even offered some to a customer.

Kid's alright.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future Farker for sure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"If he thinks being 6 is rough, wait until he turns 7. He'll need the harder stuff"
images.squarespace-cdn.com
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat from... when was Drew 6 years old?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Future Farker for sure.


Future?  Kid's probably already got a handle.  They'll let anyone on this site... 🙃
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When asked for a statement, the child responded:

c.tenor.com
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stupid kid, that's not even beer.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Smirnoff Ice

Oh, Jesus Christ.

That's child abuse alright.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At a soccer (football) game in Germany:
i.makeagif.com

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once he entered the store, he can be seen walking through the parking lot holding a bottle of Smirnoff Ice in one hand.

I thought they said he was drinking a beer.

"He did point at dip, chewing tobacco, and said, 'That one's my favorite one. I haven't tried this one yet. My mommy hasn't let me try that one yet,"

If she's got him drinking Smirnoff Ice, she's probably got him dipping Longhorn or Red Seal or some other worm dirt.  Farking monster.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Eversole said the child even offered some to a customer.

Kid's alright.


Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is not a repeat from... when was Drew 6 years old?


Two.  Two years old.

barnorama.com
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Family Guy Lemonade Stand
Youtube 5AD-F9ilOxg
 
eagles95
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not Wisconsin?? Honestly kind of shocked.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: Smirnoff Ice

Oh, Jesus Christ.

That's child abuse alright.


Could've been worse... could've been Zima.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ohio tag still unavailable for comment.
 
Creoena
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meh, I was four when I first got drunk.

/I apparently thought someone's glass of coffee brandy was chocolate milk and drank the whole thing
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eagles95: Not Wisconsin?? Honestly kind of shocked.


No respectable Wisconsin kid would drink that trash. Old Milwaukee or GTFO
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good grief Americans are upright ninnies.  French children drink a small glass of wine with the evening meal.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Good grief Americans are upright ninnies.  French children drink a small glass of wine with the evening meal.


Uptight ninnies

Damned fone
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like the most Ohio story to ever Ohioed.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creoena: Meh, I was four when I first got drunk.

/I apparently thought someone's glass of coffee brandy was chocolate milk and drank the whole thing


I was a similar age and it was a similar scenario. My dad was having poker night and one of his friends always drank whiskey on the rocks. I was drinking coke out of a similar sized glass and had put it on the table near his. I came back for my coke and grabbed his drink and slammed the whole thing.

/that was the last time my dad got to host poker night.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Me as a baby. Made it into a magazine for cute/funny baby pictures.
It was the 60's, no big deal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Good grief Americans are upright ninnies.  French children drink a small glass of wine with the evening meal.


Do they drink that wine at a gas station or while riding a scooter out in the street?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn that kid is pretty cool!
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Me as a baby. Made it into a magazine for cute/funny baby pictures.
It was the 60's, no big deal.
[Fark user image 566x604]


Hey, Mabel!

/ some of you will get the reference
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
#StayClassy
#WorkTowardsClassy
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Me as a baby. Made it into a magazine for cute/funny baby pictures.
It was the 60's, no big deal.
[Fark user image 566x604]


Black Label?
That's child abuse.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a loving mother of a 6 year downing beers looks like.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whar Muhrica tag, whar? Growing up I saw more than my share of such 'parenting'. Thus, Gen X voting MAGA.

/ Gen X isn't forgotten, we're just lost.
// Then again I drank beer at 15 but that was Montana when the legal age was 18.
 
eagles95
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: eagles95: Not Wisconsin?? Honestly kind of shocked.

No respectable Wisconsin kid would drink that trash. Old Milwaukee or GTFO


Mine was Hamms
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Good grief Americans are upright ninnies.  French children drink a small glass of wine with the evening meal.


Ya that's not open container in a car, can't put my beer down for a car ride and drinking while riding my scooter type of drinking.

She has already instilled in him drinking is to be done with everything, I was raised this way although at a much older age (13) and found it hard to break the habit of nothing isnfun unless your drinking.

/ok kid was drinking ice not beer
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know ... It is emotional and physical abuse when a mother/parent treats their children as friends and/or drinking buddies. Your kids are NOT your friends. I say this as a cool parent. You *can't* be their friend and their parent at the same time.

It causes a lot of problems in life.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: At a soccer (football) game in Germany:
[i.makeagif.com image 320x176] [View Full Size image _x_]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x169]


Fark user imageView Full Size

This looks like a flashback scene from a bro comedy establishing how long two thirty-something drinking buddies have been friends.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Creoena: Meh, I was four when I first got drunk.

/I apparently thought someone's glass of coffee brandy was chocolate milk and drank the whole thing

I was a similar age and it was a similar scenario. My dad was having poker night and one of his friends always drank whiskey on the rocks. I was drinking coke out of a similar sized glass and had put it on the table near his. I came back for my coke and grabbed his drink and slammed the whole thing.

/that was the last time my dad got to host poker night.


Neither of you noticed the taste?
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was a kid around 6 or 7 at a backyard party, I asked my dad if I could have a sip of his beer.  Having just poured a frothy Guinness that hadn't settled, he said, "sure" and handed it over to me.  After getting a mouthful of the head of the Guinness, I immediately spat it all out and swore never to drink again...which I didn't do until college.  Very effective parenting, if I must say.

/CSB
//I like Guinness as an adult
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: You know ... It is emotional and physical abuse when a mother/parent treats their children as friends and/or drinking buddies. Your kids are NOT your friends. I say this as a cool parent. You *can't* be their friend and their parent at the same time.

It causes a lot of problems in life.


User name does not check out
 
Skerry_Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eagles95: WhiskeySticks: eagles95: Not Wisconsin?? Honestly kind of shocked.

No respectable Wisconsin kid would drink that trash. Old Milwaukee or GTFO

Mine was Hamms


From the land of sky blue waters?  I can still hear that jingle in my head!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gotta start 'em young

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, my kid
//bottle still capped
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Harry Wagstaff: Creoena: Meh, I was four when I first got drunk.

/I apparently thought someone's glass of coffee brandy was chocolate milk and drank the whole thing

I was a similar age and it was a similar scenario. My dad was having poker night and one of his friends always drank whiskey on the rocks. I was drinking coke out of a similar sized glass and had put it on the table near his. I came back for my coke and grabbed his drink and slammed the whole thing.

/that was the last time my dad got to host poker night.

Neither of you noticed the taste?


Like I said, I slammed the glass of whiskey. I didn't taste anything until it was too late.
 
Creoena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Harry Wagstaff: Creoena: Meh, I was four when I first got drunk.

/I apparently thought someone's glass of coffee brandy was chocolate milk and drank the whole thing

I was a similar age and it was a similar scenario. My dad was having poker night and one of his friends always drank whiskey on the rocks. I was drinking coke out of a similar sized glass and had put it on the table near his. I came back for my coke and grabbed his drink and slammed the whole thing.

/that was the last time my dad got to host poker night.

Neither of you noticed the taste?


Either I was four and had yet to become the chocolate milk connoisseur I'd become at age 8, or our family's predisposition to alcoholism made it tastier.
 
PerfectFusion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
According to this, if he was with his mother or guardian...

"Consumption is prohibited WITH THE FOLLOWING EXCEPTION(S):
parent/guardian
OR spouse"

https://alcoholpolicy.niaaa.nih.gov/underage-drinking/state-profiles/ohio/87
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Whar Muhrica tag, whar? Growing up I saw more than my share of such 'parenting'. Thus, Gen X voting MAGA.


If I remember the poll results correctly, the older Gen X cohort voted majority Trump. The younger half of Gen X didn't. That fits with research showing that people as a whole lean toward the party of the POTUS in power when they came of age, if that POTUS was broadly popular. It can go the other way if he was broadly unpopular.

Gen Xers turned 18 from 1983 through 1998, so the oldest ones were during Reagan and the youngest during Clinton.  Bush Sr was very popular for part of his term, unpopular by the end, and averaged 61% approval. Not sure if he helps or hurts the GOP now. Maybe it's a wash.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com

Kid like that needs a dog.


Kid like that needs a dog.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you think hard about it, it's exactly the "beer" you'd have expected.
 
