(NPR)   The U.S. lost in Afghanistan because it lost track of why it was there, says guy who was responsible for making sure the U.S. didn't lose track of why it was there   (npr.org) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something tells me this bastard wouldn't say the same thing about Vietnam.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always wondered why we were there.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I always wondered why we were there.


Because they were giving Al Qaeda a place to operate.

When Bin Laden was killed, that's when we should have left.

Really thank God that Biden pulled us out.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you talking about? The poppy fields flourished and the contractors made off with wheelbarrows of money. Mission accomplished.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We left because all that 20 years, thousands of lives and trillions dollars got us was a kleptocracy that could not exist without us propping it up.
 
leentie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline made me crack up!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Graveyard of Empires claims another victim.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We lost track of why all the other countries who had been there regretted it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe because the Taliban weren't an outside force imposed upon Afghanistan.  They might have been an outside force imposed upon Kabul, but Afghanistan is mostly the Taliban.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I always wondered why we were there.


I mean... this is kind of the real issue here.  They LIED TO US about the reasons, so of course they couldn't accomplish The Mission because there was no mission.

In reality, we went to Afghanistan because nobody would throw a fit about invading Afghanistan and we thought we could simultaneously cut off the Taliban's funding and increase pharma profits while ramping up the great war machine to full power again.  Not to catch Bin Laden.  Not to liberate the country from the Taliban.  Not to restore order and security to the region.  But to secure or destroy poppy fields and buy bombs and planes from Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Hell, half the reason we went in Iraq was because Afghanistan wasn't putting up a substantial enough fight to justify continuing to bury the MIC in mountains of cash.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: MrBallou: I always wondered why we were there.

Because they were giving Al Qaeda a place to operate.

When Bin Laden was killed, that's when we should have left.

Really thank God that Biden pulled us out.


And although it sticks in my throat to say it: Trump deserves credit here too, although in his case I'm sure he was only doing it at the behest of Putin.
 
vonzales
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What we should have done was we should have begun to bring people out much earlier, rather than waiting until the very end. "
- Gen McKenzie

That sums it up
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heroin, right?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should've bombed the entire Tora Bora valley into rubble, then come home.

But noooo, Darth Dick wanted to boost Halliburton stock
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I always wondered why we were there.


Because 9/11 happened and we had to make scapegoats of the neighbor of the countries responsible and the neighbor of the country harboring Bin Laden.  The Bushes were joined at the hip with the House of Saud (and bin Laden), while Pakistan had nukes.  Thus we needed neighboring scapegoats, and the Bushies really wanted to attack Iraq.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: MrBallou: I always wondered why we were there.

Because they were giving Al Qaeda a place to operate.

When Bin Laden was killed, that's when we should have left.

Really thank God that Biden pulled us out.


It wasnt really Bin Laden. He died a long time ago before that.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why were we there?
 
Antimatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When i asked like 20 years ago what a "victory" there woudl look like and no one could answer, I realized how things were going to end.

And that's exactly how they ended.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't win an occupation, and even the most casual student of history understands that Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, blame the military game again I see. It wasn't the job of the military to lose, or not lose, track of why we were there. It's the job of the President of the United States and their administration. Since it was George Bush for a number of years and then Obama for 8 more years then Trump for 4 years, nobody can blame "the other political party" for it, so let's blame the military.

/Mucho kudos to Biden for doing what needed to be done.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic case of ambiguity destroying the project. This project management 101.

It's like it was designed to purposely fail so people can make money. The shiat has been going on since the Korean War.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The evacuation of Saigon had several plans to do it in an orderly fashion, but the ambassador was in denial and didn't act until the NVA were hours outside of the city.  The choppering people out to carriers was supposed to be the last resort but it became the only option because the dick didn't act until the last minute.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The evacuation of Saigon had several plans to do it in an orderly fashion, but the ambassador was in denial and didn't act until the NVA were hours outside of the city.  The choppering people out to carriers was supposed to be the last resort but it became the only option because the dick didn't act until the last minute.


What does that have to do with the cost of tea in China?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Jake Havechek: The evacuation of Saigon had several plans to do it in an orderly fashion, but the ambassador was in denial and didn't act until the NVA were hours outside of the city.  The choppering people out to carriers was supposed to be the last resort but it became the only option because the dick didn't act until the last minute.

What does that have to do with the cost of tea in China?


Because the chaos in both of those evacuations could have been averted but they weren't.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Our ally, Pakistan, needed a lot of cash?   I hear Osama was months behind on his rent. Not dependable.  Not a lot of income coming out of that compound.

Paying Pakistanis to drive supplies through Pakistan - brilliant.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Thoreny: Jake Havechek: The evacuation of Saigon had several plans to do it in an orderly fashion, but the ambassador was in denial and didn't act until the NVA were hours outside of the city.  The choppering people out to carriers was supposed to be the last resort but it became the only option because the dick didn't act until the last minute.

What does that have to do with the cost of tea in China?

Because the chaos in both of those evacuations could have been averted but they weren't.


Chaos?

Stop listening to the idiot box telling you how to think.

You only think it was "chaos" because people trying to sell advertisements want you to think that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Jake Havechek: Thoreny: Jake Havechek: The evacuation of Saigon had several plans to do it in an orderly fashion, but the ambassador was in denial and didn't act until the NVA were hours outside of the city.  The choppering people out to carriers was supposed to be the last resort but it became the only option because the dick didn't act until the last minute.

What does that have to do with the cost of tea in China?

Because the chaos in both of those evacuations could have been averted but they weren't.

Chaos?

Stop listening to the idiot box telling you how to think.

You only think it was "chaos" because people trying to sell advertisements want you to think that.


Go play with your penis in traffic.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Definitely had nothing to do with the goons we installed as the afghan government stealing all the money and then running for other countries when the music stopped.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Thoreny: Jake Havechek: Thoreny: Jake Havechek: The evacuation of Saigon had several plans to do it in an orderly fashion, but the ambassador was in denial and didn't act until the NVA were hours outside of the city.  The choppering people out to carriers was supposed to be the last resort but it became the only option because the dick didn't act until the last minute.

What does that have to do with the cost of tea in China?

Because the chaos in both of those evacuations could have been averted but they weren't.

Chaos?

Stop listening to the idiot box telling you how to think.

You only think it was "chaos" because people trying to sell advertisements want you to think that.

Go play with your penis in traffic.


I'd do that if I didn't have to be arrested for it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every project, from painting the nursery on, has mission creep.  The musical version of the Afghanistan story never made it to broadway.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The U.S. lost in Afghanistan because it lost track of why it was there

Bitter revenge?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is Afghanistan Really the Graveyard of Empires? (Short Animated Documentary)
Youtube jO1UXqXMI4I
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not reading that, but let me give it a try:

The U.S. lost in Afghanistan because it wasn't willing to do what it would have to to get rid of the influence of various religious factions, plus Afghanistan doesn't have anything the U.S. wants, like oil.

If Afghanistan had much of anything but Afghanis in it, we'd still be there. shiat, Kabul would be like Paris. Well, OK, maybe like Dubai.

Yeah, I know it has mineral wealth. About that, an actual geologist said: a minimum of 7 to 10 years will be needed for large-scale mining to become a major new source of revenue.

Guess the Taliban or whatever they're calling themselves now are not very persuasive in terms of getting someone to be interested enough to help them mine that shiat. Maybe the Chinese will do it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
[shrug]

Sun Tzu said:

...the skillful fighter puts himself into a position which makes defeat impossible, and does not miss the moment for defeating the enemy.

Thus it is that in war the victorious strategist only seeks battle after the victory has been won, whereas he who is destined to defeat first fights and afterwards looks for victory.

In other words, Grasshopper, the side that wins will be the one that plans to win first and then goes into battle; the side that loses is the one that goes into battle and then figures out how it wants to win. America has a bad habit of going into war first and then working out the tactics and logistics of victory.

Sun Tzu said:

Hence to fight and conquer in all your battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting.

And we've NEVER learned how to do that. Because AMERICA F*CK YEAH doesn't like to not fight.

So yeah. Strategy is for weenies and tactics are for wimps. Let's just go in and break shiat.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We lost in Afghanistan when we sent soldiers there.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the biggest boondoggles are always military boondoggles.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vonzales: "What we should have done was we should have begun to bring people out much earlier, rather than waiting until the very end. "
- Gen McKenzie

That sums it up


Except you conveniently left out the other half of his quote, saying if you do that, Afghanis would complain about people being taken out & would have just up and quit.  And, as he predicted, that's exactly what happened.  As soon as we had confirmation of the evacuation, the Taliban was able to just roll into town after town, barely firing a shot, as US-trained Afghan military just walked away from their posts.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"[The Vietnam War] only made billionaires out of millionaires. This war is making trillionaires out of billionaires. Now I call that progress." -- Kurt Vonnegut
 
zbtop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We failed because brought elections to Afghanistan, but not Democracy. The fundamental political model was basically the Afghan Monarchy with a voted-in king.

Afghans could vote for their President, sure, but that was the only position that mattered. Parliament did whatever the Kharzai or Ghani told it, there were no parties and no real opposition. The Supreme Court never ruled against the President.

All power flowed from Kabul. You did not elect your governor or police chief, they were appointed by the national government, leading to rampant croneyism and corruption. If they abused their power, you had to take it up with Kabul, and if you had no pull there, you were screwed.

So huge segments of the population had no voice in power, were experiencing rampant corruption enforced by foreign troops and everpresent drones delivering random death, driving enormous parts of the country into opposition.

With US personnel turnover basically meaning nobody stayed longer than 6-12 months, people would be leaving just as they started to realize what was going on and the new people had no clue or new directives.

20 year shiatshow.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In before a bunch of people call them "Afghanis" after being told for OVER 20 YEARS that they are Afghans and Afghanis are currency...

...nevermind
 
vonzales
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: vonzales: "What we should have done was we should have begun to bring people out much earlier, rather than waiting until the very end. "
- Gen McKenzie

That sums it up

Except you conveniently left out the other half of his quote, saying if you do that, Afghanis would complain about people being taken out & would have just up and quit.  And, as he predicted, that's exactly what happened.  As soon as we had confirmation of the evacuation, the Taliban was able to just roll into town after town, barely firing a shot, as US-trained Afghan military just walked away from their posts.


"Conveniently" on purpose.
I don't think the US should have invaded in the first place.  My opinion.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We lost because there was no mission.  There were no exit criteria.   There was no measure of when we had won, or when the mission was complete.    And those kids had none of that because they had incompetent leadership running all the way to Idiot George.

I can still to this day tell you the mission of the first gulf war.  "To eject the Iraqi army from Kuwait and restore the legitimate Kuwaiti government."

That is what we did, and then we went the fark home.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One goal was to find Bin Laden. Who was in Pakistan. Which is a nuclear power. And then mission creep set in where we were going to fix the place. An intolerant but violent minority decided they didn't want that, so it was like herding cats.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [shrug]

Sun Tzu said:

...the skillful fighter puts himself into a position which makes defeat impossible, and does not miss the moment for defeating the enemy.

Thus it is that in war the victorious strategist only seeks battle after the victory has been won, whereas he who is destined to defeat first fights and afterwards looks for victory.

In other words, Grasshopper, the side that wins will be the one that plans to win first and then goes into battle; the side that loses is the one that goes into battle and then figures out how it wants to win. America has a bad habit of going into war first and then working out the tactics and logistics of victory.

Sun Tzu said:

Hence to fight and conquer in all your battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting.

And we've NEVER learned how to do that. Because AMERICA F*CK YEAH doesn't like to not fight.

So yeah. Strategy is for weenies and tactics are for wimps. Let's just go in and break shiat.


Early in Obama's term, I read (probably on here) that we were influencing key tribal warlords in Afghanistan by giving them Viagra.  These warlords were vital for intel but easily bribable, willing to switch allegiance on a literal dime.  So, we got creative and offered stuff the Taliban couldn't--dick pills.  I thought to myself that maybe we FINALLY had some sort of plan or end-game in process that Bush never had but evidently not.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zbtop: 20 year shiatshow.


Zbigniew Brzezinski would like a word.

I knew Afghanistan was going to be a shiatshow in 1978, and I was in first grade.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I read a bunch of WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam books over the years... I've read the Last Outpost about Afghanistan... I don't want to read any more books about these f*cking things because they make me incredibly angry.

Especially Afghanistan and Iraq. I mean... I literally can't see and want to punch everything in sight.

So f*cking maddening.

So, fantastic, General. Nice book. Good for you.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
JFC. We lost because practically everyone perceived us as invaders and outsiders, our two cultures are nothing alike, and we created ten new Taliban every time we killed someone. It was hopeless from the beginning.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: the biggest boondoggles are always military boondoggles.


I dunno. The Trump presidency begs to differ.
 
whitroth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We were there because *supposedly* that's where bin Laden was. And because we were afraid to invade Saudi Arabia, where most of the hijackers were from, because oil.
 
