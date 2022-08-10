 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   If Saul Goodman was located in Vegas   (koin.com) divider line
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, uh, all dat rain dey's getting down dere?  Is dat gonna refill da lake or what?  Askin' fer the boss.  Naw, boss!  Dey aint found Ricky Da Weasel yet.   Aw geeze.  Look what you made me type.  Well, best not hit Add Comm
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a clever billboard.  I doubt that there are enough people injured while searching for bodies in Lake Mead to make that a lucrative market, but it's absurd and funny enough to get him the attention he wants.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hell, he probably sent these images out to all the news stations hoping for a story like this.  This article is worth a lot more in advertisement then the cost of the billboard.

He will have to think of a even more extreme joke to get it on the news next time.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ambulance-chasing lawyer ads are annoying, but they're still better than political ads.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It reminds me of a joke:

Q: What do you call 100 lawyers chained together at the bottom of the ocean?

A: A good start
 
dantanner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If...WERE
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: It reminds me of a joke:

Q: What do you call 100 lawyers chained together at the bottom of the ocean?

A: A good start


Come on, be classy, quote Shakespeare: "The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers"

/lawyers know them all
 
dascott
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Top shelf legal representation yo
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Then there's this guy...

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It wan't me, it was Ignacio.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still, I am amazed by the number of lawyer billboards every time I visit Vegas.

/se hable Espanol
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dantanner: If...WERE


I blame Joan Osbourne.  She could have cemented the proper grammar for generations, but nope.
 
proteus_b
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PaceyWhitter: He will have to think of a even more extreme joke to get it on the news next time.


Well, the guy painting the billboard could just slip off, and this dashing young attorney could leap into action and save him while the cameras roll.
 
