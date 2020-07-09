 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Fact Check: Are people really this dumb? Our Verdict: Yes, Yes they are. Bonus Verdict: USAToday was wrong about their conclusion   (usatoday.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any "dog" that can be easily picked up in one hand and placed in a purse is not a dog.

That doesn't necessarily make it a rat. It's just not a dog.

Maybe it's some kind of rat/dog hybrid. The article, pointedly, did not explore that possibility.

And I'll also point out that USA Today's "fact check" was conducted by visiting Snopes. Because that's the quality of reporter who's still willing to work there.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Any "dog" that can be easily picked up in one hand and placed in a purse is not a dog.

That doesn't necessarily make it a rat. It's just not a dog.

Maybe it's some kind of rat/dog hybrid. The article, pointedly, did not explore that possibility.

And I'll also point out that USA Today's "fact check" was conducted by visiting Snopes. Because that's the quality of reporter who's still willing to work there.


At minimum they need a new species.  Canis yappybarks or perhaps Canis evershiverus.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They are fun though if you raise them right.  I have two and they are a riot.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember believing that as a child.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Next week:  Are hot dogs and tacos sandwiches?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

That's reassuring.
 
JessieL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A two year old article, rehashing a 15 year old Snopes article, about an 18 year old joke?

We need some fresh internet around here.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Next week:  Are hot dogs and tacos sandwiches?


hot dog yes, taco no.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
