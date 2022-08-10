 Skip to content
(Delaware Online)   Headline: "You won't believe how some Delaware shoppers are dealing with plastic bag ban". Reality: If you're a regular on Fark, you probably would   (delawareonline.com) divider line
86
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BTW, I have been looking for a new hat.
Any chance?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And you really think we have a chance at saving humanity with these f*cking assholes? LOL

We can't even be inconvenienced in the slightest. Not one little bit.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was expecting pooping on the floor.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When our Publix wanted to encourage BYOB...there was about a month where everyone got a free reusable bag. I like it...it's large enough to hold what they'd normally put in 6 plastic bags...and doesn't eject the contents all over the trunk on the way home. Boy howdy, when you find that chicken you over looked in the trunk 2 days later you're gonna need some fresh up spray.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same thing happened here in NJ with the baskets.

At first I didn't think I would like the reusable bags but around the same Wegmans dropped an app that lets you scan and bag as you go along. It's so nice to walk over to self checkout with my already bagged order, scan the UPC code on the screen so everything gets rung up in about five seconds and then tap my phone on the payment pad. Ten seconds.

optikeye: I like it...it's large enough to hold what they'd normally put in 6 plastic bags...and doesn't eject the contents all over the trunk


That was a pleasant surprise. It also meant just one trip from the car to the kitchen as a few bags are easier to manage then 10-15 plastic bags.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My city went plastic bag free a few years ago.. we all got over it. The paper bags suck but are good for a quick pickup. I have 2-3 reusable bags in my day pack when I'm on foot and a couple in my car.

I know this may come as a shock, but people don't like change and love to complain.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn. Been doing the reusable bag thing for years.

But we always used the "one-use" plastic bags as liners in the small compost bin supplied by the city trash pickup, and always used the paper grocery bags as trash bags as they stand up on their own. So when the county made the local businesses start charging for bags, I had to go online and order them by the thousand. So not a win for our family economics.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: When our Publix wanted to encourage BYOB...there was about a month where everyone got a free reusable bag. I like it...it's large enough to hold what they'd normally put in 6 plastic bags...and doesn't eject the contents all over the trunk on the way home. Boy howdy, when you find that chicken you over looked in the trunk 2 days later you're gonna need some fresh up spray.


I started using the big shopping bags years ago.  It took a little practice to remember to bring them, but it's old hat now.   The first thing I absolutely loved about them was that I no longer had the loss of circulation in my fingers from trying to carry in as many of those little plastic bags at once so I didn't have to make repeated trips back to the vehicle.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?


As an end product, absolutely not.   The paper bags biodegrade, the plastic ones?  No so much.
 
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?


No.  Not even close.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People here in my county just use the self checkout which has an honor system, then they have no honor when it asks them how many plastic bags they are using and say "zero". Tada! Free bags.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They banned plastic bags in Jackson Hole a few years ago, and now I have hundreds of canvas bags.  So much easier, for everything.  I don't carry a purse.

/eight or so
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?

As an end product, absolutely not.   The paper bags biodegrade, the plastic ones?  No so much.


The paper bags don't even biodegrade in a landfill because they're usually covered with soil and don't have bacteria doing yum yum num num on them. And putting them in a compost pile isn't that good either as the paper has lots of nasties you don't want in your garden soil.
The plastic can be recycled easily with less power and water to make new bag, or park benches...etc.
I use both...tho I like having smaller paper around for making a stand up desk side trash can.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I was expecting pooping on the floor.


These are not mutually exclusive
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when the farking idiots biatched about losing paper bags to plastic. Like that happened. We are dumb.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw some angry old man at a store in Spokane walk out carrying everything he had in his arms, pockets, etc...he didn't wanna pay .10 for a bag.
/stigginit
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?


No.

Anything else?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or pay 5 cents for paper bags at checkout, which are mostly used for grocery delivery services.

The store can't absorb a nickel of cost for a bag full of groceries?  Just allow people to use paper bags if they don't want to bring their own.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it more sanitary to use disposable plastic bags than reusable bags?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So nothing new from when they ran this story last week.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?


Nah, they make a better fuel in the winter when you can't afford your gas bill, if you roll them up real tight.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: And you really think we have a chance at saving humanity with these f*cking assholes? LOL

We can't even be inconvenienced in the slightest. Not one little bit.


The outside (/waves hand broadly) got noticeably cleaner after the ban was enacted here in suburban DC.

I've never found it to be inconvenient either. We have reusable bags, it takes no effort to just keep them in the trunk and move them to the shopping cart when we shopped and then let the bagging person use those to bag our groceries. And if we don't have them with us, paper bags aren't less convenient than plastic ones. They're still bags. They hold the things. They're even stronger sometimes than disposable ones.

Now that we're doing curbside pickup the difference is even smaller. They use paper bags to drop in our trunk when I pick up. Like, why would I even care? Noticeably cleaner nature for no noticeable inconvenience? Sign me the fark up.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Dewey Fidalgo: Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?

As an end product, absolutely not.   The paper bags biodegrade, the plastic ones?  No so much.

The paper bags don't even biodegrade in a landfill because they're usually covered with soil and don't have bacteria doing yum yum num num on them. And putting them in a compost pile isn't that good either as the paper has lots of nasties you don't want in your garden soil.
The plastic can be recycled easily with less power and water to make new bag, or park benches...etc.
I use both...tho I like having smaller paper around for making a stand up desk side trash can.


It's my understanding that the issue that balances paper with plastic is upfront energy and material cost of production.

But all of this is silly because it really isn't consumer behaviors that are driving the lion's share of environmental damage.

And canvass bags beat everything else anyway.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Peat and his brother are back at it, gotcha
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use plastic bags to clean my litter box, but now I have to use cloth bags and I got poop all over my bags and I took the bag to the Try N' Save and I got poop all over my groceries so thanks O'Delaware.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: or pay 5 cents for paper bags at checkout, which are mostly used for grocery delivery services.

The store can't absorb a nickel of cost for a bag full of groceries?  Just allow people to use paper bags if they don't want to bring their own.


They could, if they added a penny to every item in the store and so folks who bring their own bags get to subsidize everyone who doesn't. Grocery stores are notoriously low margin (~2.2%), less so in time of inflation because their inventory is losing value faster than they can raise prices.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Isn't it more sanitary to use disposable plastic bags than reusable bags?


No.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brachiopod: Yawn. Been doing the reusable bag thing for years.

But we always used the "one-use" plastic bags as liners in the small compost bin supplied by the city trash pickup, and always used the paper grocery bags as trash bags as they stand up on their own. So when the county made the local businesses start charging for bags, I had to go online and order them by the thousand. So not a win for our family economics.


My experience exactly, we always reused plastic grocery bags.

A lot of this stuff is a distraction to keep people thinking they are saving the world with a metal straw while the industrial fishing industry leaves tens of thousands of tons of ghost nets out in the ocean with almost no oversight.

/ we also sort then burn trash for electricity, it's a great way to reduce what goes into a landfill and guess what burns really well in an High temperature industrial furnace, plastic.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep a couple of these in the trunk. No more bags, no tipping over on the ride home.
cabletiesandmore.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?

As an end product, absolutely not.   The paper bags biodegrade, the plastic ones?  No so much.


We just use our own canvas bags.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Dewey Fidalgo: Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?

As an end product, absolutely not.   The paper bags biodegrade, the plastic ones?  No so much.

The paper bags don't even biodegrade in a landfill because they're usually covered with soil and don't have bacteria doing yum yum num num on them. And putting them in a compost pile isn't that good either as the paper has lots of nasties you don't want in your garden soil.
The plastic can be recycled easily with less power and water to make new bag, or park benches...etc.
I use both...tho I like having smaller paper around for making a stand up desk side trash can.


I see plastic bags wafting across roads, etc.  Not to mention on the beach.   You assume people actually recycle them.  Sadly, a shiatton of people do not.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: So nothing new from when they ran this story last week.


jim32rr: So Peat and his brother are back at it, gotcha


Wasn't that story about bags in New Jersey?  This is about Delaware.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I was expecting pooping on the floor.


It is Delaware so pooping on the floor is a given.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Same thing happened here in NJ with the baskets.

At first I didn't think I would like the reusable bags but around the same Wegmans dropped an app that lets you scan and bag as you go along. It's so nice to walk over to self checkout with my already bagged order, scan the UPC code on the screen so everything gets rung up in about five seconds and then tap my phone on the payment pad. Ten seconds.


Same.I know of one Wegmans in MD that actually ended the self-scan app. Don't know why.

I've also noticed that the Shop Rite store closest to me has a significant reduction in the number of baskets they have on hand. I'll just have to use the small carts they have for the store.

I do have a friend who does shop from home via ShopRite and ends up getting a bunch of reusable bags with every order and can't do anything with the reusable ones.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?

As an end product, absolutely not.   The paper bags biodegrade, the plastic ones?  No so much.


The whole question of which option is the most environmentally friendly is actually pretty complicated.

Disposable plastic bags by some measures are that, as they take the least amount of energy AND materials to produce. But they are the worst option for pollution. Those bags end up outside in the rivers and blowing around on the ground very, very, very often.

Reusable plastic bags don't have the pollution issue, but take a lot more energy and materials to produce. A couple reusable plastic bags for your grocery shopping probably took more energy and materials to produce than literally decades of disposable bags you'd use instead would have. But again, they don't end up choking out wildlife, clogging up water intakes on industrial facilities, and generally shiatting up the outdoors in general.

Paper bags take a lot of energy to produce - but they are made from materials which can be more easily recycled or biodegraded, and don't pollute the outdoors.

All things considered, paper and reusable plastic bags are the best options for the environment, but it isn't quite as much of a slam dunk as we would be inclined to suspect.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EBN-OZN: I keep a couple of these in the trunk. No more bags, no tipping over on the ride home.
[cabletiesandmore.com image 450x375]


You shop at Aldi don't you.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: stuffy: So nothing new from when they ran this story last week.

jim32rr: So Peat and his brother are back at it, gotcha

Wasn't that story about bags in New Jersey?  This is about Delaware.


So Peat's cousin? IDFK
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: or pay 5 cents for paper bags at checkout, which are mostly used for grocery delivery services.

The store can't absorb a nickel of cost for a bag full of groceries?  Just allow people to use paper bags if they don't want to bring their own.


Hey, we cant have that either!  No freebies, moocher!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Reusable plastic bags don't have the pollution issue, but take a lot more energy and materials to produce. A couple reusable plastic bags for your grocery shopping probably took more energy and materials to produce than literally decades of disposable bags you'd use instead would have. But again, they don't end up choking out wildlife, clogging up water intakes on industrial facilities, and generally shiatting up the outdoors in general.


I do know that some of my reusable shopping bags are over ten years old.  I throw them into the wash.   The plastic ones I sponge clean.  The "shelf life" offsets  a lot of the energy.

And I have yet to see one littering the side of the road, or the beach, or the woods.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason #14,374,372 why we can't have nice things.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: So nothing new from when they ran this story last week.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried this in austin and the plastic bag companies sued them.Then they was back, not sure now, havent been in a while.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: NeoCortex42: or pay 5 cents for paper bags at checkout, which are mostly used for grocery delivery services.

The store can't absorb a nickel of cost for a bag full of groceries?  Just allow people to use paper bags if they don't want to bring their own.

They could, if they added a penny to every item in the store and so folks who bring their own bags get to subsidize everyone who doesn't. Grocery stores are notoriously low margin (~2.2%), less so in time of inflation because their inventory is losing value faster than they can raise prices.


They've been absorbing the cost for as long as I can remember.  They'd be fine.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?


No, because they are made from purpose-grow trees and can be recycled more easily.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similar issues in NJ since the great NJ tumbleweed bans went into effect.

I've used the Sea to Summit Ultra-Sil shopping bags (https://seatosummit.com/products/ultra-sil-shopping-bag) for years. They weigh less than 2oz, can carry almost 300lbs of weight and fold up into a ridiculously small keychain kind of size that easily fits into my pocket. Not sure why bring-your-own-bag is so difficult for folks...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: mongbiohazard: Reusable plastic bags don't have the pollution issue, but take a lot more energy and materials to produce. A couple reusable plastic bags for your grocery shopping probably took more energy and materials to produce than literally decades of disposable bags you'd use instead would have. But again, they don't end up choking out wildlife, clogging up water intakes on industrial facilities, and generally shiatting up the outdoors in general.

I do know that some of my reusable shopping bags are over ten years old.  I throw them into the wash.   The plastic ones I sponge clean.  The "shelf life" offsets  a lot of the energy.

And I have yet to see one littering the side of the road, or the beach, or the woods.


Yeah, we've got some at least that old. That's the key, the longer they're used for the more they make sense.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a ton of reusable bags due to a former roommate always shopping drunk and forgetting them so she always bought new ones. I have about 8 in my trunk and 10 in a cabinet at home. So I wont be running out of them anytime soon. I did read that in order for them to zero out the carbon footprint it took to make them you have to use them about 20,000 times or something like that. So lots of shopping for me I guess.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Dewey Fidalgo: Thoreny: Are paper bags just as environmentally unfriendly as plastic?As an end product, absolutely not.   The paper bags biodegrade, the plastic ones?  No so much.
The paper bags don't even biodegrade in a landfill because they're usually covered with soil and don't have bacteria doing yum yum num num on them. And putting them in a compost pile isn't that good either as the paper has lots of nasties you don't want in your garden soil.
The plastic can be recycled easily with less power and water to make new bag, or park benches...etc.
I use both...tho I like having smaller paper around for making a stand up desk side trash can.


TAKE YOUR OWN BAG.  God people.  This is not an argument.  STOP USING SO MUCH.

Never mind, you just pissed me off.  "What method of destroying the planet is the most convenient to me, but will at least give the impression that I give a fark about how I live?"   It's like watching all the townies in Jackson Hole drive their Escalades and Land Rovers to the Safeway, then carefully bring their pretty little bags into the store.  Because they CARE.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: Chuck87: Isn't it more sanitary to use disposable plastic bags than reusable bags?

No.


Well, if you don't wash your reusable bags, and they've got all sorts of mold growing inside...

It's a weak argument that's been used in other states that got rid of free single-use grocery bags, including California.
 
