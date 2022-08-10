 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Former Teacher of the Year award winner pleads guilty to running an inmate educational program modeled after his school curriculum   (boston.com) divider line
proteus_b
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who has the movie rights?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Who has the movie rights?


Tyler Perry. He's just doing it to piss off Jordan Peele tho
 
IhadSexWithYourWife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"In 2018, Harrison was convicted by a jury and sentenced to approximately 25 years in state prison for the murder."

The kid lived though, so the sentence was prolly for attempted murder.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That article reads like it was written by facebook's new chatbot.

So he was found guilty previously(2018) and given 25 years(in jail not prison) and appears to have kept his mouth shut and now is cooperating for a shorter(18 years) sentence on RICO related charges?  If so why would they be celebrating the verdict as some sort of capstone? Are these 60 prosecutions meaningful members or just the people that he inducted?

AFAIK Latin Kings is a larger organization than ~60 people. Why are they talking about dismantling it? Is it just the local franchise of it?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IhadSexWithYourWife: "In 2018, Harrison was convicted by a jury and sentenced to approximately 25 years in state prison for the murder."

The kid lived though, so the sentence was prolly for attempted murder.


Yeah i saw that. The sentence before calls it attempted, but they shorthand it into "murder" which obviously changes the meaning.
 
