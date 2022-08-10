 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Squeeze, Elvis Costello, Thomas Dolby, General Public, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #379. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
28
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old creaky bones checking in
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Albert Einstein nailed spacetime but the wild thing had him stumped!"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ready for today!
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just saw Elvis last night!  Great show.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver, Are You Leading Me On?

Cause I've been from H Block to Springbok and you know that I love me some General Public.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
kuci.orgView Full Size

"The Nuances of Sports. There are similarities, but there are differences; like a heart surgeon, and a brain surgeon. They're both surgeons. But they are two different organs."

Well.

There you have it.

Hiya!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: Just saw Elvis last night!  Great show.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All I'm going to point out is that maybe for the first time, commercial radio played ALL today's artists on the regular.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: Just saw Elvis last night!  Great show.


Jealous. All I could do was make my kid watch an Elvis video on YouTube the other day. It was part of her pop culture education. We had just watched the 30 Rock episode that had Elvis Costello. So of course I picked the Nick Lowe song, just to mess with her.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is either going to be an extraordinarily long play out or there's going to be quite a bit of dead air
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Will try - gonna be a weird day
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes denizens!

If the TF fairy is local to here, many thanks!

/I have actually been to Springbok....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Will try - gonna be a weird day


I had one of those.
Spent an hour stripping wallpaper off a wall before remembering it was a wall that's going to be knocked down anyway.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

drewogatory: All I'm going to point out is that maybe for the first time, commercial radio played ALL today's artists on the regular.


not these songs, and certainly not regularly.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: This is either going to be an extraordinarily long play out or there's going to be quite a bit of dead air


Ayup. Seems like 'Arry Ardvark 'as no game when he doesn't have someone else to interview. "That was Wally Wilbur, and fark it, I'm out!"

Seems like we had the same stride and blues album two-three weeks ago when he went short...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.


Hola!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: drewogatory: All I'm going to point out is that maybe for the first time, commercial radio played ALL today's artists on the regular.

not these songs, and certainly not regularly.


Fair enough, it wasn't a criticism.  "Tempted" is the only Squeeze song on the radio in the US for sure.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hullo team pF. Will be lurking today.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: [c.tenor.com image 220x172]


Well done. The judges would also have accepted Rowlf the Dog.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dancey Dance!
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hello everybody!
Present.
 
