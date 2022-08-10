 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The "sleeping giant" antarctic ice sheet will remain stable so long as... well, shiat   (theguardian.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I think it's simply too late now. We can slow it but not stop it. The planet will survive. Many species will survive. Maybe even humans. Well, some of them, anyway.

Now, who's for Chinese!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Not looking forward to a refugee wave from Florida.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, just so long as we don't awaken it and fill it with a terrible resolve.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All I read is that I wont have to drive as far to get to the beach.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This reminds me of The Thing because it was in Antarctica and melting ice caused a few problems.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Honestly, I think it's simply too late now. We can slow it but not stop it. The planet will survive. Many species will survive. Maybe even humans. Well, some of them, anyway.

Now, who's for Chinese!


Short of a manhatten project for climate change, we are done.  There's no stopping it.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I am Not looking forward to a refugee wave from Florida.


We are going to need a wall, Florida is definitely not sending their best.

/On the upside, in the winter they will simply freeze to death
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So...I assume we're doing nothing to prevent it?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's going to melt and there's not a damn thing you, I, or anyone else can do to stop it. We have 8 billion people on this planet and like 25% of them are going to be entering the consumerist global middle class.

China, India, Indonesia. They are all rapidly growing and rapidly increasing their carbon output even though they are building the most amount of green power anywhere in the world. It simply isn't enough.

It's just math. For every new MWh of green electrical production, there is 2 MWh of demand.

I think the only real way to save the Earth is to start throwing billions into the ovens, but that's been a pretty unpopular topic in the 20th and 21sf centuries.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elections have consequences. All around the planet.
 
maxheck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hope you enjoyed your way of life, kiddos, because a change is coming.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If global heating is limited to 2C, the vast East Antarctic ice sheet should remain stable, but if the climate crisis drives temperatures higher, melting could drive up sea level by many metres.

Let's back up a little.  Weren't we using the 1.5 degrees celsius as the doom line?  Things will get very, very bad if we go beyond that.  (We're there.)
So they've dropped that and just moved up to 2 degrees, which we already agreed is not a planet you want to live on.  The verdict is in.  "If" my ass.  We're all moving.
But wasn't that what you all wanted?  Travel, excitement, change of scenery?  Hey--enjoy.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Republicans will still work against funding Climate Change and all this is going to do is help them with a spending campaign on the progressive notion of "adaptation" to it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Official Video)
Youtube UB3PJwPMHzQ
 
