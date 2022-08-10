 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   It's probably not a good idea to buy a rug depicting the 9/11 attacks, even if it really does tie the room together (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, Taliban, September 11 attacks, World Trade Center, insensitive rug, Miles Routledge, last year  
•       •       •

1010 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 1:46 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He boasted on Twitter yesterday (Tuesday, August 9): "I am officially Afghanistan's largest exporter to England. 150+ flags, patches and rugs."

Attached to his post were a series of photos of the goods, which he intends to sell, including one of a small yellow rug depicting two airplanes smashing into the World Trade Centre.

So he's trying to get some free advertising to sell crap online and, apparently, build his social media presence. And, apparently, succeeding at both.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's just trying to open up new Pork Markets in Afghanistan.

Liz Truss - Pork Markets
Youtube bRhlRM6rYck
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hundred percent that thing was designed for some Red State National Guardsman to buy, and the rug dealer got stuck with a truck full of them when the Americans pulled out.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


$65 on Amazon for a 24"x 36" print.  Got it on a wall with some stuff I picked up in Savannah.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe Ghouliani would want one. After all, 9-11 was the best thing for his political career.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rug looks like crap a 4 year drew with crayons.  He'll be lucky to sell them.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I ... I ... Don't know what to say, but it reminds me of a couple of my friends that bought some cheap Hanes Tshirts, iron on printer paper, downloaded pictures of the towers being hit, and went to a 9/11 rally to sell some Tshirts of the Towers exploding with text that said Never Forget

I told them that people might not want a Tshirt of an exploding World Trade Center. Too soon.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: Rug looks like crap a 4 year drew with crayons.  He'll be lucky to sell them.


Just about any rug I've seen from that area of the world is better.  But it IS a unique choice for export.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a terrible rug. I can't even see Hulk Hogan anywhere on it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's hilarious.

Don't get me wrong; it's tasteless. But it's so bad it goes beyond offensive to just amusing. Almost to the point where I'd consider buying one.

You know. If my dog was shivering in January. If I had a dog.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wisely included the year, 2001, of the attack.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is a conversation piece....  Not a good one, but certainly it will get people talking and possibily questioning your judgment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: It is a conversation piece....  Not a good one, but certainly it will get people talking and possibily questioning your judgment.


If someone's bloody, just-capped body was ever going to be rolled up in a rug & dumped in a Queens landfill, it'd be in that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But you can still fly in to Subway for some great 9/11 deals?  I'll take the 6 inch teriyaki eagle and hummus, please.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Prefers an area rug
Fark user imageView Full Size


/anyone?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone will be saying this.

media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I told them that people might not want a Tshirt of an exploding World Trade Center. Too soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy ballz that website farks me over every time. I still keep clicking on the links though.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that a turkey flying partially covering the flag?

Maybe they can fly
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.