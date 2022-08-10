 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Small town votes out mayor for his underwater hotel scheme. No word yet whether he'll go quietly or release the sharks with lasers   (twincities.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Frickin' lasers.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
futuramarama.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I read that as "underwear hotel scheme"...and, given that this is Fark, would be on point...

...and you Farkers have ruint me...
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's been done.
Jules Verne Lodge, Underwater "Hotel"
Youtube dw5Tf6EEQpI
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kb7rky: I read that as "underwear hotel scheme"...and, given that this is Fark, would be on point...

...and you Farkers have ruint me...


Yeah, I did too.  I need a beer.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: [Fark user image image 850x488]


Dammit.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So an actual aquatic hotel, or financially underwater?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If a Republican he willl claim the Democrats are in cahoots with the sharks to prevent the town from getting an underwater hotel. They will claim it is woke green politics..

If he is a Democrat, the Republicans will release the sharks and claim the Demonrats did it, The brain cancer which is "conservatism" continues to metstasize, claiming everything is a conspiracy against the Sainted Martyr Trump..
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: [Fark user image image 850x488]


Came here to post this.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Republican 2024 campaign song:

Homer Under the Sea
Youtube twVvnr7bOw4
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An underwater hotel in Minnesota doesn't seem too smart, but maybe he's betting on rising temperatures and water levels
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How does a town of a little over 3600 people qualify as a city?
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: An underwater hotel in Minnesota doesn't seem too smart, but maybe he's betting on rising temperatures and water levels


does muskeg count as water?
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: It's been done.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dw5Tf6EEQpI]


That water looks disgusting.

Why is there never any interest in building these sorts of things where one might actually enjoy the view?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Recall efforts were spurred by Swanson's underwater hotel and cryptocurrency pursuits

Sure, it was the hotel that was the problem.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: puckrock2000: It's been done.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dw5Tf6EEQpI]

That water looks disgusting.

Why is there never any interest in building these sorts of things where one might actually enjoy the view?


Because ugly underwater hotels would make those nice places ugly.   Its presence negates its purpose.
 
