(NJ.com)   Today is humpday, so try a camel burger   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Camel, New Jersey, Hamburger, Sandwich, Milk, Beef, Morris County, New Jersey, New York City  
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GEICO Hump Day Camel Commercial Happier than a Camel on Wednesday
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does it cost extra for the burger with camel toe?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was put onto Brahmin hump a while ago.  Spice rub and 8 hours slow cook.   Delicious, but you need to be OK with a bit of tube.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I missed my chance at having a real camel burger when I was in Morocco.   I didn't see it on the menu, but I would have tried it.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had some in China.  Somewhat cartilaginous crunch with a slight flavor of dog.
 
KB202
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm afraid I'm a no. I wouldn't eat a horse or a donkey, and I'd put camels right up there with them.
But then, there are fewer animals I'm willing to eat each year as I get older and as we learn more about the animals. I don't eat bacon anymore, and pretty soon I probably won't eat cow burgers.
I am not the life of the party I guess.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh hell yea, I'd try that.
 
JustHereForThePics
skinink: Does it cost extra for the burger with camel toe?


No, but you have to bring it home and introduce it to your family.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Humpday? I don't think I'm quite familiar with that phrase.

Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not too keen on eating an animal that could possibly one day save my life. Cows are dumb beasts. Pigs are smart and I've met a few I've liked, but I'm kind of in a blood feud with them as a species. A camel could be my savior in a desert.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was a food truck at the PNE (like a State Fair) a few years ago with various exotic meat sliders. They claimed that one of them was camel. It wasn't great but it was better than the crocodile.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Humpday is never quite as fun as it sounds...
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've never had cooked camel, but I've had it raw and I did not like it. If I could get meat from a young animal and have it cooked medium toward medium rare I'd try it one more time.
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A bunch of savages in this town.
 
