(MSN) The manual transmission is finally going the way of the Dodo.
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I care.

//sad trombone
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My 2017 Honda H-RV has just over 10K miles, so I have many more miles to let my left foot do something, while driving.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: I care.

//sad trombone


I do, but mostly don't. I like having a manual, and don't like buying new cars, so new cars all being automatic doesn't really bother me. And I suspect by the time my buying habits catch up with the auto era, I'll probably be ready for the creature comforts.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Haven't owned an automatic transmission since 1977. I don't plan on owning one in the future.

[AwJeezNotThisShiatAgain.jpg]
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. I drive the wife's 6-speed wagon a couple of times a week and love it.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I learned to drive on a manual and drove one into the late 80s. I still kind of miss it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: I learned to drive on a manual and drove one into the late 80s. I still kind of miss it.


I learned in the early 80s on a 1977 VW Rabbit (Golf).
With a whopping 74 horsepower it was quite the beast!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, and I miss hauling in wood for the stove. There's nothing like having to light the fire and wait for the cast iron to get hot before you can brew that morning cup of cowboy coffee.

These "all electric stoves" are for wimps. Give me a manual any day.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My nephew is a car nut. He's 17. He treats cars like tinker toys. Everything fits because he learned to weld.

He bought a retired police car at auction and stuck a manual transmission in it. Then he had trouble renewing the registration because the transmission didn't match the VIN. (I'm not sure what he did about that.) A few of his friends' parents made noises about how their kids couldn't drive their manuals, so he taught his friends. There are definitely pockets of young car enthusiasts out there who will keep manuals around until they do something like have kids and don't have time to play car anymore.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I inherited an automatic after a long string of manual transmissions.  I do miss the manual, but it has been nice in certain areas with bad traffic, and with the constant start/stop at the bison range when the herd decides to hang out on the road.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bought my daughter a manual for her first car. Teaching her to drive it was fun, and now she absolutely loves it. As an upside, I don't worry about anyone stealing it.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would be surprised if it went away for Jeeps in my lifetime.  I have both manual (Wrangler Rubicon) and automatic (Renegade Trailhawk) 4x4 vehicles and the control, especially in the mountains is just better on the manual.  I don't know, maybe it's that I am used to it but being able to find the best gear for climbing or to put it in 1 on low and creep down a steep-ass rocky-as-hell grade at walking pace is very handy.  It's much better than the "+, -" on the auto IMO.

/Took it into the seemingly abandoned nether regions up in CO a couple of weeks ago.
//I chickened out, not because of the barely "road", but ~5 miles past the "leaving public lands" sign with *no* indication of prior activity kind of wore on me...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I drove a manual when living in a very hilly town. I do not miss rollbacks at inconveniently placed stoplights.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I learned to drive on a 3 speed on the column. But automatics now days are so durable and dependable and efficient I fully understand why the manuals are phasing out. That and they are so much easier to drive. But my '73 Toyota Land Cruiser is about as manual as you can get. No power steering, no auto, no AC, no power windows, no nothing. Except power brakes. When you use the clutch to shift it lets you know you are doing something. You don't push the clutch in, you PUSHthe clutch. And releasing the clutch you have to be aware that it really wants to be released.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I drove a manual when living in a very hilly town. I do not miss rollbacks at inconveniently placed stoplights.


Most (if not all) now have a roll-brake that prevents this...unless you sit there for 3-5 seconds and it disengages on its own.  The brake will disengage when it detects enough torque to move forward.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always see lots of love for manuals in these threads, but the car companies wouldn't discontinue them if people were buying them.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: I always see lots of love for manuals in these threads, but the car companies wouldn't discontinue them if people were buying them.


If you can drive a manual, you can drive an automatic. If you can't drive a manual, it's not even an option. Considering fewer people know how to drive them, making a manual limits the pool of buyers.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

runs with mutts: Then he had trouble renewing the registration because the transmission didn't match the VIN.


I give the DMV money and they mail my new stickers.

I could have replaced the engine, transmission, driveshaft, differential and all the cupholders and they would never know.

/virginia
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I do feel that smug sense of superiority in knowing how to drive a stick. Sometimes.

It came in handy (the ability, not the smugness) when I lived in France for five years. Manuals will only go the dodo way there when EVs take over.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: But I do feel that smug sense of superiority in knowing how to drive a stick. Sometimes.

It came in handy (the ability, not the smugness) when I lived in France for five years. Manuals will only go the dodo way there when EVs take over.


They still make buggy whips and typewriters, so I expect you will be able to get them for a good long time.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: I would be surprised if it went away for Jeeps in my lifetime.  I have both manual (Wrangler Rubicon) and automatic (Renegade Trailhawk) 4x4 vehicles and the control, especially in the mountains is just better on the manual.  I don't know, maybe it's that I am used to it but being able to find the best gear for climbing or to put it in 1 on low and creep down a steep-ass rocky-as-hell grade at walking pace is very handy.  It's much better than the "+, -" on the auto IMO.

/Took it into the seemingly abandoned nether regions up in CO a couple of weeks ago.
//I chickened out, not because of the barely "road", but ~5 miles past the "leaving public lands" sign with *no* indication of prior activity kind of wore on me...


Yeah, I miss being able to downshift on long downhills.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I drove a manual when living in a very hilly town. I do not miss rollbacks at inconveniently placed stoplights.


My wife's '08 BMW wagon has a hill-hold feature that is pretty ingenious. It's a lifesaver on steep inclines.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manual transmissions are a pain in the ass in traffic.  I sit in too much traffic every day to put up with one.

/it was ok when I was younger. Now I'm too old for that shiat.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: GardenWeasel: I drove a manual when living in a very hilly town. I do not miss rollbacks at inconveniently placed stoplights.

My wife's '08 BMW wagon has a hill-hold feature that is pretty ingenious. It's a lifesaver on steep inclines.


Yeah, this was back in the 80s/90s
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten so used to driving a manual, that when I drive an automatic, I keep making the mistake of pressing the gas and the brake at the same time.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love manual. Not everyone has to but I do. I'll miss it when it's time to go electric.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You mean to say STANDARD transmission.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The hand built Lancia  I drove had a four speed (or maybe a five speed) on the column.  I knew that the manual shift was dead when a very expensive small car with suicide doors no longer did manual.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Best anti-theft system ever.
 
Psylence
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Manuals are superior. Autos are just reactive devices that may or may not do what is needed at any given moment. I had to break down and buy my first auto in 2019 since I had to have knee surgery on my left knee.

Even my wife prefers driving manual; it just offers better control ESPECIALLY in shiatty conditions. Its a shame to see them go.

/will keep the BRZ until the motor explodes again
 
Xai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ah americans thinking they are the entire planet again I see...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't even drive a manual in a farkin video game
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love my 6-speed

I don't love the other drivers shouting at me to "get off your farking phone" because my right hand is on the shifter
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Boy are people going to be butthurt when cars shift to computer-driven only because meatbags cause accidents.  It's only a matter of time.

/the highways will go first
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Best anti-theft system ever.


Amen. That, and it's usually a few thousand dollar cheaper on the base model.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love the feeling that I am operating my car, not just driving it.

LOL why? Why do they always trot this line out?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Yeah, and I miss hauling in wood for the stove. There's nothing like having to light the fire and wait for the cast iron to get hot before you can brew that morning cup of cowboy coffee.

These "all electric stoves" are for wimps. Give me a manual any day.


Nothing wrong with embracing new technology, as long as we don't forget and appreciate how we got there.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can have my manual transmission when I finally get my electric rat-rod. Until then ... no thanks. The 4-matic stuff is utter sheeeeeit, when you live in a city with a lot of hills.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like the way a manual transmission slows the car down when you take your foot off the gas.  On the other hand, it distracts from being able to send lol texts about unimportant things with your bffs.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I enjoy driving the right car with a stick. Not so much for gear selection but being able to play with the clutch and the feel.

That said an automatic transmission is superior in every way to a stick shift these days other than maybe a trivial amount of weight, especially if you aren't a professional race car driver or something, and even then, they aren't using normal manual transmissions for the most part.

Even the argument of "its cheaper to work on a manual" has gone out the window, both due to the life of transmissions these days, and the ability to find someone who actually will work on a manual and not charge a premium for it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My 07 Mini just wouldn't feel right with an automatic.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll just buy used then. Which was already inevitable because there are (I'm pretty sure) zero cars on the market without a screen. I'll keep my cars analog as long as possible and since I only drive maybe $5K a year in SoCal, I have a lot of flexibility in old cars. No rust, no snow, barely rains, never gets cold. Easy to live with a 60s Bug here.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are there any electric vehicles that are manual?  Real manual.  Where there is mechanical contact changes made by the operator moving a stick shift?

Ban all ICE vehicles.
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Drove a tractor trailer many moons ago. That was more then enough manual transmission for me.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hate automatics
 
Snooza
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tell me your age without telling me your age:

I learned to drive in a manual transmission Volkswagen Rabbit.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I like the way a manual transmission slows the car down when you take your foot off the gas.  On the other hand, it distracts from being able to send lol texts about unimportant things with your bffs.


An electric with an AC motor will do the same. And it will recharge the battery while it does it.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
automatic transmissions, just more crap that can break.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are there any electric vehicles that are manual?  Real manual.  Where there is mechanical contact changes made by the operator moving a stick shift?

Ban all ICE vehicles.


Most electrics only have one gear.
 
