(Lehigh Valley Live)   Teen dies in woodchipper incident. Should Subby go with a Fargo reference for the Green or a Tucker and Dale Versus Evil for the self-satisfaction of Too Obscure?   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
43
    Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley, Allentown, Pennsylvania, 17-year-old boy, state police, Death  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An autopsy was planned for 8 a.m. Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.

Now, I may be jumping the gun here, but I think I might have an idea...
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker and Dale vs Evil is obscure?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome, certainly, but obscure?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: An autopsy was planned for 8 a.m. Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.

Now, I may be jumping the gun here, but I think I might have an idea...


You'd think they have more than a shred of evidence.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tucker and Dale vs Evil is AMAZING.
If you haven't seen it I highly recommend it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


and Katrina Bowden

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol this place is full of pop culture nerds. Nothing is too obscure here.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A 17-year-old boy from Coplay died after an incident involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township

Worst Cosplay ever.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A 17-year-old boy from Coplay died after an incident involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township

Worst Cosplay ever.


I liked their song Clocks.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB: I'm still horrified when I think about this woodchipper accident near me about 15 years ago. The poor guy got his leg caught in the chipper and got pulled all the way through it. Guess he couldn't hit the emergency shutoff in time. Holy cripes imagine all that's left of you is a puddle of blood and some random pieces of bone and guts.

Have a great day! :)
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have seen Tucker but not Fargo (movie or series). I plan to see it one day but I have a bit fear of being disappointed.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Psychopusher: An autopsy was planned for 8 a.m. Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.

Now, I may be jumping the gun here, but I think I might have an idea...

You'd think they have more than a shred of evidence.


they'll just need to pool the evidence and then sift through it until they find something.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Deadpool 2 (2018) | X-Force Skydiving Scene 1080p
Youtube PUq-KTkyw7o
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I have seen Tucker but not Fargo (movie or series). I plan to see it one day but I have a bit fear of being disappointed.


Fargo is great. Bill Macy, Frances, McDormand, Buscemi. All play great roles.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FINE!

Now I need to re-watch Tucker & Dale.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a doozy of a day.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What? No Richard Crafts?
 
cranked
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm no college kid but I'd still get the reference.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While subby was trying to think of which jokey reference to go with, grieving parents were burying their child.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: An autopsy was planned for 8 a.m. Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.

Now, I may be jumping the gun here, but I think I might have an idea...


The question would be pushed or not.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Tucker and Dale vs Evil is obscure?


No more obscure than Run Ronnie Run or Battle Royale.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: While subby was trying to think of which jokey reference to go with, grieving parents were burying their child.

[Fark user image 600x400]


It is likely a family member was on the crew and witnessed it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What about this?

gbhbl.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A 17-year-old boy from Coplay died after an incident involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police confirm.

One of those conventions would be a dangerous place for a wood chipper. With all the elaborate costumes and capes and what not it's just an accident waiting to happen. I'm not even sure what character would need a wood chipper. The Punisher maybe?

Wait, let me reread that...

Oh sorry, it's early. Now we just need the rest of the band to suffer a similar fate.

/sorry, I couldn't decide which joke to go with.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Tucker and Dale vs Evil is obscure?


If so I weep for America. I see the movie as a poignant and subtle lesson how ones preconceived notions about a persons appearance can easily mislead people into false a narrative and destroy meaningful human relationships before they've had a chance to start. We would all be better off by watching this movie and let it take our hand to lead us to a better place where we can love our fellow man no matter what they look like on the outside.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: FINE!

Now I need to re-watch Tucker & Dale.

[Fark user image image 499x212]

[Fark user image image 244x138]


Y'all going camping?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hiaasen would have been obscure.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: While subby was trying to think of which jokey reference to go with, grieving parents were burying their child.

[Fark user image 600x400]


Hi, come here often?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
he was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital

"Here you go, he's in these bags. You can fly him to the hospital, but I really don't think he's gonna pull through."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Joking aside, the really important question here is:
How much teen would a woodchipper chip if a woodchipper could chip teen?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I saw "dies", "wood chipper incident" and "Tucker" and got really excited for a second.

/Eventually.  Eventually.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: he was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital

"Here you go, he's in these bags. You can fly him to the hospital, but I really don't think he's gonna pull through."
[Fark user image 259x194]


Oh, this post is going to have a half life of 30 seconds.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Driedsponge: Tucker and Dale vs Evil is obscure?

If so I weep for America. I see the movie as a poignant and subtle lesson how ones preconceived notions about a persons appearance can easily mislead people into false a narrative and destroy meaningful human relationships before they've had a chance to start. We would all be better off by watching this movie and let it take our hand to lead us to a better place where we can love our fellow man no matter what they look like on the outside.


I'm not going to say that subtext isn't there, but it's just a role reversal story. I don't know that they set out with the compassion and understanding thing. Specifically given the end villian.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My penis went through a wood chipper once. The wood chipper started smoking and stopped working. I had to donate it to a scrap yard later. I was OK.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Prank Call of Cthulhu: he was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital

"Here you go, he's in these bags. You can fly him to the hospital, but I really don't think he's gonna pull through."
[Fark user image 259x194]

Oh, this post is going to have a half life of 30 seconds.


Username does not check out. It's bags o' beef.
 
yms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Azz: My penis went through a wood chipper once. The wood chipper started smoking and stopped working. I had to donate it to a scrap yard later. I was OK.


What an unusual nickname for Subby's mom.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Azz: My penis went through a wood chipper once. The wood chipper started smoking and stopped working. I had to donate it to a scrap yard later. I was OK.


I thought this was going to be a "they fired me, and then they fired the woodchipper" joke.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"A 17-year-old boy from Coplay"

Look I know they're awful but that's no reason to toss yourself into a wood chipper.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: While subby was trying to think of which jokey reference to go with, grieving parents were burying their child.

[Fark user image 600x400]


Not so much burying as digging a hole and pouring him in.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: cowsaregoodeating: Prank Call of Cthulhu: he was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital

"Here you go, he's in these bags. You can fly him to the hospital, but I really don't think he's gonna pull through."
[Fark user image 259x194]

Oh, this post is going to have a half life of 30 seconds.

Username does not check out. It's bags o' beef.


It's cows are good eating, cows.

With a nice chiante.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Azz: My penis went through a wood chipper once. The wood chipper started smoking and stopped working. I had to donate it to a scrap yard later. I was OK.


Chuck Norris has entered the chat.
 
Burra
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Had a relative long ago that was killed by falling on a buzz saw. Horrible way to go, but at least there was most of the body for a funeral even if it was in two pieces.
 
