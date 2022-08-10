 Skip to content
(AP News)   Polish up your sticks, its Whacking Day in Florida...for pythons   (apnews.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis:
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't understand how they manage to do this with all those farking gators around.
 
Traumtanzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weasel Stomping Day


Oh...wait....
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... every one is pretending to be St. Patric, and drive rhe snakes out of Florida.
/ not a bad idea, just start at the top.
😄
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I got an anaconda.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Invasive bastards. Kill them all

We've also got some sort of giant lizard infestation and the less said of the giant snails, the better
 
groppet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I binged the new Craig Robinson show Killing It about python hunting in Florida and it was pretty funny.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: DeSantis:
[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


americanindependent.comView Full Size


I'm sick of you people, your just a bunch of fickle mush heads!


s1.ibtimes.comView Full Size


Hey, he's right! Give us hell, DeSantis!
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Any day is a good day for whacking the python, in my not humble opinion.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gonna go out in style this fall!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: I binged the new Craig Robinson show Killing It about python hunting in Florida and it was pretty funny.


I watched that too. It was funny.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Gonna go out in style this fall!

[Fark user image image 580x580]


It's a major award!
(pronounced frah-GEE-lay)
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I leave my stick polishing to professional snake handlers.
 
tuxq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Traumtanzer: Weasel Stomping Day


Oh...wait....


Oh that takes me back
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's OK, I prefer Java.

/ said no one
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uh, I believe it's spelled Whacking Day.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cafans.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Truly a poinless and Sisyphean task

/rednecks gonna redneck
 
