Police: Woman used pages from "spell book" to set car on fire
posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 9:50 AM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she blonde with bassive moobies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That is pretty much the only effective way to use a spell book to set a car on fire.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the bit in the story that makes the police "gullible"?
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See? Magic is real!

/ just need a good spell book
// and a lighter
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"...man with whom she had a previous relationship with."

I weep for all the English teachers and copy editors across the universe.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Inflamius Impala!
Torcha Toyota
Burnius Beemer!

The road is mine.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It isn't like they use fire-resistant paper when they print those things.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was she upset about a Tinder date or did she lose her Kindle?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And what did the book say about the dangers of performing that ritual?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So they found the burnt pages in the engine compartment, but she put them on the driver's seat through an open window? That's a good trick.
 
