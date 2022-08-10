 Skip to content
Woman arrested for meat beating
    Florida, Crime, Rochelle Wright, Assault  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No happy ending there.

Thank you, goodnight!

*mic drop*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She claims this is all a big mi-steak.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say Rochelle Wright, 42,

Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Police say Rochelle Wright, 42,

Still in her prime.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine, really.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hawk the Hawk: blatz514: Police say Rochelle Wright, 42,

Still in her prime.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/she's no daisy at all
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meta-beating: Rocky-approved.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I'm fine, really.


Well done, sir! Well done!
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hawk the Hawk: blatz514: Police say Rochelle Wright, 42,

Still in her prime.


Well, they do say that aging makes the meat more tender. But wouldn't that make it his problem, not hers?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the cops arrest you for destroying evidence if you eat the weapon?

Yummy, yummy steak.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: meat0918: I'm fine, really.

Well done, sir! Well done!


And rarely heard.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lamb to the Slaughter
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She threw a steak at him, missed, and the cops were called.

Exactly how our Justice system was intended to work.

Ought to throw everyone involved (including the cops) into the jug.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: She claims this is all a big mi-steak.


well done
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: pheelix: meat0918: I'm fine, really.

Well done, sir! Well done!

And rarely heard.


shakes tiny fist
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I miss the mugshot roundup.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can't have any pudding...unless you beat your meat!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If she'd used a flank steak, she'd get +2 to hit.
 
