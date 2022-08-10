 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: People don't take Monkeypox seriously enough because it has a terrible name that we're stuck with, so let's start calling it MPX instead. At least that way people will think we're talking about an airport   (slate.com) divider line
    Epidemiology, World Health Organization, Public health, Pandemic, scientific-sounding name Monkeypox virus, Medicine, Health care, Monkeypox virus  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If enough people end up with permanent facial scars, people will start taking it seriously.  COVID mostly kills the infirm at this point and no one likes to think of themselves as infirm.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.i.p.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just like a bad cold or the flu. But you people go ahead and keep living in fear like snowflakes.

/amIdoingitright?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


SIG MPX. Maybe not the best abbreviation. 

Immediately thought that because this submachine gun was godlike in Battlefield games.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For one thing, "there is a long history of Black people being referred to as monkeys," says Ifeanyi Nsofor, a public health physician and fellow at the Aspen Institute. The current name "stigmatizes Black people, but in particular stigmatizes Africans."

It stigmatizes black people among the type of people that would refer to them as monkeys. There's no added problem here, they don't really need any rationale or excuse to be stinking racists.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: R.i.p.
[Fark user image 300x300]



Came here for MxPx

MxPx - Responsibility
Youtube KJamzD0KntE
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: For one thing, "there is a long history of Black people being referred to as monkeys," says Ifeanyi Nsofor, a public health physician and fellow at the Aspen Institute. The current name "stigmatizes Black people, but in particular stigmatizes Africans."

It stigmatizes black people among the type of people that would refer to them as monkeys. There's no added problem here, they don't really need any rationale or excuse to be stinking racists.


And I've seen plenty of homophobic comments about the pox, not much in the way of racism.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People don't take Monkeypox seriously enough because it has a terrible name that we're stuck with, so let's start calling it MPX instead...

Or, now hear me out:

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MPX isn't such a bad airport. Call it JAX and that will scare people.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I personally don't like people on the left when they attempt to constantly be the language police.  There's a line between not being offensive and being a PC caricature of a liberal, and too often people cross it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: MPX isn't such a bad airport. Call it JAX and that will scare people.


Or:

traveller.com.auView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: People don't take Monkeypox seriously enough because it has a terrible name that we're stuck with, so let's start calling it MPX instead...

Or, now hear me out:

[res.cloudinary.com image 315x315]


Came here yo talk about MXC.

/Right you are, Ken.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
MPX makes me think of racing motorbikes in the mud.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why MPX, when we can have MPX 9000?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I personally don't like people on the left when they attempt to constantly be the language police.  There's a line between not being offensive and being a PC caricature of a liberal, and too often people cross it.


You're free to speak as you like. It's not like we're banning books or something.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If biden had a full on hard core military enforced martial law lockdown, monkey pox and covid would be solved.  Including nuking the virus sanctuary cities that wont lock the fark down.

Problem solved.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like a 90s post punk band.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bingethinker: MPX makes me think of racing motorbikes in the mud.


Well, that's one way of phrasing it.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People can only care about stuff so much. We are highly adaptable. 'Normal' changes quickly.

People are tired of caring about illnesses. They will live how they want and people will die. We used to die all the time. It was sad. People accepted it.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just change the name again and get another round of tax payer funding; you know like "Guilible  Flu No. VII,"  "It's Not from China, Really tm," or "Biden's CDC Farked Up Again!"
 
