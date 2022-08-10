 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   As far as nightmares go, some weirdo parking a car in your driveway seems rather tame   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know that one weird person.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had someone parked in my parking spot for a month. After that, his car got put on four wheel dollies and moved to the street.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*abandoning*
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have chains and a skid loader to fix problems like that.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My man if you can't get a tow truck to pick it up you can get wheel dollies and a car jack for a couple hundred (sucks, I know, but do you want your driveway back?), then roll it into the street, take it off the dollies, then it's the town's problem, not yours. Let it block traffic and see how long their hands are tied before removing it.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single lane driveway, abandoned car blocking access to his garage.

A city council bureaucracy not helping him because of a "gray area" in the law preventing him from having it towed?

Apparently subby never read Kafka.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And hell you can return the dollies and jack the same day to get your money back.

If you're not trying to solve your problem then don't complain to me about it.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Push it out into the public right-of-way and it will get towed (evengtually).
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he doesn't live in parallel universe.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
given how easy it is to solve this problem the guys must constantly live in state of perpetual nightmares.

"i'm hungry and there is no door dash in my neighborhood. it's been a nightmare."
"the TV remote has been on the other couch for weeks. it's been a nightmare"
"the clam-shell packaging around my new anal plug won't open. it's been a nightmare"
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have three kids, two under 4.  You keep my driveway clear as I will remain paranoid about emergency egress for a few more years
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One is supposed to remove it from the packaging first?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Here in SC, if a vehicle is left on your property for a certain amount of time, it can be considered abandoned and the owner of the property can sell it.  There are some hoops to jump through, like posting a public announcement, but the law goes back to the 1960's when people would leave junk cars on the side of the road.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

something, something, if you're brave enough.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Two, if we know ourselves.
 
autistat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LMAO WHAT AN IDIOT.

Legal issues?

Authorities?

Homie. Call every single tow truck company in the city until someone agrees to move it like come on.

This dudes car would have been on my property for one day get the fark outta here.

I would have busted the window, found a way to put the farking thing in neutral and rolled it down the hill.

Like it's not sitting in my driveway. What a joke.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished...
 
fzumrk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

No. It loses half its resale value if you open the package.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The fark man just call a tow truck
 
indy_kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A public notice on display at the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying beware of the leopard.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Drain the crankcase oil first. Watch hilarity ensue when the owner tries to start it up.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My neighbor had a son who was always doing stupid stuff like leaving old beat up cars in the Dad's driveway while he was at work.  The Dad would break into the car, put a dead fish under the front seat and wait a week or two and tell the son if he didn't move it, he would have it towed.  The kid would get in to drive it away and make the funniest faces.  The neighbors all knew about it, so sometimes if they saw the son show up, they would hang around to see what happened.

Eventually the son quit doing it.  When people saw the son show up, they would say to the Dad, "having fish for dinner?" and he would laugh and laugh.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like how a lot of internet people always assume that the laws of their region apply everywhere in the world, or that they're clear with the law if they use common sense.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, free car!

His mistake was not to ask for a key so he could move it if necessary. No problem, just call a locksmith.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Laws around removing other people's property from your land or home remain a grey area, and authorities may not be obliged to act. "

Grey areas work both ways. Spoiler: he had it towed away for junk.
 
