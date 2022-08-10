 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 Atlanta)   The only thing that will stop a bad guy with a "massager" in the boys' bathroom at school is a good ... wait, what?   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
32
    More: Stupid, Sheriff, High school, Gun, Upson County Sheriff's deputies, Sheriffs in the United States, Coroner, Cannon, male student  
•       •       •

1275 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think those things *are* cause for a lock down in Japan.

/So I've heard...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. The police have been using guns as penis substitutes for so long, they now mistake a penis substitute for a gun.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's important to remember to refer to it as _a_ massager, and not _his_ massager. Don't imply ownership.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The student in possession of the massager admitted that he possessed it in the restroom and pointed it at another student," Thomson-Upson County officials said.

Sounds like he was threatened with a good time!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they ARE called massage guns.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flickfeast.co.ukView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

Sure....it's for your neck
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The student in possession of the massager admitted that he possessed it in the restroom and pointed it at another student

"Admitted" implies that he did something wrong.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the boys are using vibrators on each other in the boys rooms now.
Times have sure changed since I went to high school in the 80's,
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So the boys are using vibrators on each other in the boys rooms now.
Times have sure changed since I went to high school in the 80's,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No....I haven't seen this movie....
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn look at that response. Everyone in the county is like I'm not looking like those TX guys, let's shoot this sob.

Kids these days. We just smoked in the boys room. They wrote a song about it. Way cooler than this shiat.

Sittin' in the classroom thinkin' it's a drag
Listening to the teacher rap-just ain't my bag
When two bells ring you know it's my cue
Gonna meet the boys on floor number 2
Vibrator'n the boys room
Vibrator'n the boys room
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Makes sense. The police have been using guns as penis substitutes for so long, they now mistake a penis substitute for a gun.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Could be a Theragun. You would NOT want to masturbate with one of those.
I have the smallest one, and it bruises my shoulder sometimes when I use it on high.
 
zez
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A massaged society is a polite society
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dywed88: The student in possession of the massager admitted that he possessed it in the restroom and pointed it at another student


"Hear that buzzing?  That's my deadly Ray-Gun!  Ha-Ha!"

/ probly confused it with his Harry Potter wand
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, that went In a very different direction than I expected.
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Giggity?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On the plus side, two sets of parents are now having a very important conversation about the Bees and the Bees.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Private_Citizen: Makes sense. The police have been using guns as penis substitutes for so long, they now mistake a penis substitute for a gun.

[Fark user image 225x224]

Could be a Theragun. You would NOT want to masturbate with one of those.
I have the smallest one, and it bruises my shoulder sometimes when I use it on high.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: So the boys are using vibrators on each other in the boys rooms now.
Times have sure changed since I went to high school in the 80's,


I was just made aware today that eating ass is a really popular thing among young people right now.

Also, pubes are making a comeback.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A well relaxed Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Muscle Massagers, shall not be infringed.

/ I'm looking at you TX
// 6 Massager limit? For shame!
// Actually, 6 Dildo Limit is my 90's alt rock cover band.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Walker: So the boys are using vibrators on each other in the boys rooms now.
Times have sure changed since I went to high school in the 80's,

I was just made aware today that eating ass is a really popular thing among young people right now.

Also, pubes are making a comeback.


Eating ass wasn't already a thing?

Subby's mom lied to me again!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: So the boys are using vibrators on each other in the boys rooms now.
Times have sure changed since I went to high school in the 80's,


You don't have to find a bathroom with a wall outlet to plug it into these days.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Walker: So the boys are using vibrators on each other in the boys rooms now.
Times have sure changed since I went to high school in the 80's,

[Fark user image image 350x264]


They didn't have battery operated models in the 80s. That's his point
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Private_Citizen: Makes sense. The police have been using guns as penis substitutes for so long, they now mistake a penis substitute for a gun.

[Fark user image image 225x224]

Could be a Theragun. You would NOT want to masturbate with one of those.
I have the smallest one, and it bruises my shoulder sometimes when I use it on high.


If yours is so small, why are you applying the massager to parts of your body that are so far away from it when you masturbate?
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Walker: So the boys are using vibrators on each other in the boys rooms now.
Times have sure changed since I went to high school in the 80's,

I was just made aware today that eating ass is a really popular thing among young people right now.

Also, pubes are making a comeback.


Eating ass is a really popular thing for some of us older people too.

As for pubes, I'm hairy enough as it is so I prefer my junk to be smooth. Don't care about anybody else's that's on them to worry about.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Private_Citizen: Makes sense. The police have been using guns as penis substitutes for so long, they now mistake a penis substitute for a gun.

[Fark user image image 225x224]

Could be a Theragun. You would NOT want to masturbate with one of those.
I have the smallest one, and it bruises my shoulder sometimes when I use it on high.


Don't kink shame!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Massager, massacre; potayto, potahto.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Damn look at that response.


It looks like a cross between a chase scene from Blues Brothers and Dukes of Hazard. I assume the school is somewhere out of the frame...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Walker: So the boys are using vibrators on each other in the boys rooms now.
Times have sure changed since I went to high school in the 80's,

I was just made aware today that eating ass is a really popular thing among young people right now.

Also, pubes are making a comeback.


Women wearing leggings and bike shorts as daily fashion. Makes a person hungry for eating some ass. Ain't nothing wrong with that.

Mullets are big again too. Not just middle aged lesbians. Teens and college students.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Private_Citizen: Makes sense. The police have been using guns as penis substitutes for so long, they now mistake a penis substitute for a gun.

[Fark user image 225x224]

Could be a Theragun. You would NOT want to masturbate with one of those.
I have the smallest one, and it bruises my shoulder sometimes when I use it on high.


Anything can be a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: As for pubes, I'm hairy enough as it is so I prefer my junk to be smooth.


The problem is if you just remove the pubes on your junk, then do you leave a sharp border for your leg and belly hair, so it looks like an alien crop circle? Or do you try to feather the edges for a smooth transition?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.