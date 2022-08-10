 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Ex-N.J. strip club manager now a fugitive because, really, what else would an ex-N.J. strip club manager be?   (nj.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now  watch the cops pull over my favorite Vermonter
Again.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Buried under the 50-yard line at The Meadowlands? I don't know.
 
Modguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like to imagine he's still a strip club manager, but is merely an ex resident of New Jersey, as if to imply the profession is secondary to the true lede here.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
President of the United States of America?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Luis Guzman, 43, of Clifton

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tax evasion?

Using underage girls?

/looks at article

Yep, that would've been my next guess.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Community - Hello it's me, Luis Guzman [Documentary Filmmaking Redux S3E08]
Youtube tYiJz1Mk3n8
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
really, what else would an ex-N.J. strip club manager be?

TFA: Luis Guzman, 43, of Clifton ...

An actor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Buried under the 50-yard line at The Meadowlands? I don't know.


Yeah, "corpse" is the other alternative, Subby.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Strip club manager

Seems like one of those jobs you'd think would be awesome until you've actually spent some time in a strip club and around strippers

Strippers smell bad at the end of their shift
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A headless body in a topless bar?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ute pastor
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Strippers smell bad at the end of their shift


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Strip club manager

Seems like one of those jobs you'd think would be awesome until you've actually spent some time in a strip club and around strippers

Strippers smell bad at the end of their shift


My brother in law has a childhood friend who started a successful business hiring out strippers to private parties. He started is in his 20's and, somehow, ran it into his 50's. He's still single now. Anytime a normal woman found out what he did for work, they ran away. When he tried to date the strippers, it ALWAYS turned out badly.

The dude transformed from a normal person into a total stereo type of what you think a person doing this would be. It's not a pretty pretty life.

He eventually sold it months before the pandemic to some dude with lots of cam studios. Once the pandemic hit, that business evaporated.

Last I spoke to the guy, he had an offer from someone in the Ozarks (yes, really) to come help run like 50 mostly adult oriented business the guy owns. I'd watch the f*ck out of that if it were really TV show.

Over the years, my brother in law would enlist me to help out whenever I visited. My wife was cool with it as long I kept my nose clean. I did. God damn... Long Island strippers can be ugly.  My brother in law and I would meet the girls somewhere then follow them to the party and stand around while they did their shows. We'd drink and have fun then he'd leave a few bucks richer for providing security. I never got paid but just witnessing the night was enough for me.

One big money maker was renting out this huge, wooden cake that people would pay good money for a stripper to jump out of. That thing was heavy and not all that safe to be inside, if you ask me.

The oddest one was when we took my brother in laws 30 foot boat to bring strippers to a NYC Fire Fighter's party on September 8th, 2001. I don't know what happened to those guys but I bet it wasn't good.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's busy taking Adrianna out for "a ride".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
