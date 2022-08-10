 Skip to content
(Bellingham Herald)   "Not creepy" sex store wins community support after right wing criticism/rocks through windows   (bellinghamherald.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had an ... unspeakable friend who thought it was funny to ride around and shoot random windows with a BB rifle. You know that teenage friend, someone you were better than because you knew what being a scumbag was. So he got popped for shooting out all sorts of window fronts, along with his driver. He tried to contact me on Facebook, solid noooooo.

/but he had great weeed
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems like they're an inclusive sex shop a la Good Vibrations and Toys in Babeland. I'd trust the employees/patrons of this business before I'd trust the attendees of the local church.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Asshole Republicans (but I repeat myself) aside, not entirely comfortable with a sex store holding a sex education class for kids. Kinda reeks of that "starting them young" BS that businesses do.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Asshole Republicans (but I repeat myself) aside, not entirely comfortable with a sex store holding a sex education class for kids. Kinda reeks of that "starting them young" BS that businesses do.


And churches.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Thoreny: Asshole Republicans (but I repeat myself) aside, not entirely comfortable with a sex store holding a sex education class for kids. Kinda reeks of that "starting them young" BS that businesses do.

And churches.


Yeah, starting them young is a very well known tactic that works really well for any organization, really.
 
