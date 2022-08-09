 Skip to content
(SFGate)   I guarantee your family does not have a funeral story crazier than this one   (sfgate.com)
    Strange, Family, Sibling, family members, Headstone, Cemetery, physical fight, Damage, instance of family drama  
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I could hear the bluegrass music playing as I read the article. 

But No I found out my grandma's maternal family came from Dartmouth UK and were transported to Canada for the crime of running a whorehouse selling illegal drink and gambling. Yeah, so I am the proud descendant of a family of drunken whores.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I own the .32 revolver that my great grand-dad used to scare off hobos from the train yards. He was a rail road cop until he slipped and got runover and lost his leg. The railroad fired him after that and gave him a small pension. This left our family in desperate poverty for several generations. We were Irish.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

IgG4: I own the .32 revolver that my great grand-dad used to scare off hobos from the train yards. He was a rail road cop until he slipped and got runover and lost his leg. The railroad fired him after that and gave him a small pension. This left our family in desperate poverty for several generations. We were Irish.


The pistol.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, I guarantee you my family has many, many stories crazier than this one.  Within my lifetime, even.

/They're all in Middle Georgia, except for a few who escaped
//I live about as far as I can get from those assholes and still remain in the country
///Slashies in honor of Uncle Erasmus.  You don't want to know why.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing is quite as farked up as watching my father's coffin being lowered into the ground as my sociopathic sister and her equally crazy son screaming and yelling at the gravediggers to bring him back up because they weren't 100% convinced he was dead, and were clawing at the lid to set him free.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IgG4: I own the .32 revolver that my great grand-dad used to scare off hobos from the train yards. He was a rail road cop until he slipped and got runover and lost his leg. The railroad fired him after that and gave him a small pension. This left our family in desperate poverty for several generations. We were Irish.


I bet you still are.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"He attempted to drive toward his sister in an aggressive way, but instead he struck another female and sent her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," he said. The victim is 33 years old.

In the car, the brother also damaged the grass, knocked over and damaged headstones and vases, and broke a water main that ejected copious amounts of water and flooded the funeral plot, Lt. Matt Stonebraker, a spokesperson for the department, said.

Putting the fun in funeral.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story is from Richmond, so I doubt it even broke into the Top 10 of crazy trashy local stories from that day alone.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not much was as farking amazing as my grandmother's funeral. My grandmother was a pretty toxic alcoholic and angry person who had alienated just about everyone in her life.  She also had a ton of money and real estate. This brought out the absolute worst in that side of the family.
So after she had written my mother out of her will, her estate was to be divided between my aunt and uncle. So two days after my grandmother died my Uncle was killed in a car accident. My Uncle only slightly worse in temperament than my grandmother had no will or heirs so this meant that my Uncle's estate now had to be split between my Aunt and my Mom. My Aunt took issue with this and made no bones about how her Mom wanted that side of the family to get nothing.
This all came to a screaming and yelling shiat show at the graveside funeral where my now cremated Uncle was tucked into my Grandmother's casket in a small postmarked cardboard box as a "good enough" way to get rid of him. Somewhere in the family who showed up crowd someone started talking about money.  This ignited some pretty amazing pushing and yelling. The police were called, my cousin was arrested for being drunk in public and resisting arrest, then additionally having a concealed weapon without a permit. The whole thing was a god damn mess. As far as I know a headstone was never installed or paid for.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like an Asian section of the cemetery. I've convinced myself it was an awesome martial arts throw down.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The driver also reportedly knocked over the casket, but Stonebraker said the body didn't fall out.

Well there goes a perfectly good "Hollywood" cliche.
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So my sister going outside to vomit in the bushes during our grandmother's funeral while my dumpy relatives biatched about Killary doesn't count?

FINE

Nomination withdrawn.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alice_600: I could hear the bluegrass music playing as I read the article. 

But No I found out my grandma's maternal family came from Dartmouth UK and were transported to Canada for the crime of running a whorehouse selling illegal drink and gambling. Yeah, so I am the proud descendant of a family of drunken whores.


Idea business location. Dartmouth is and was the site of the Navy officer training college. Young gentlemen with money to spend before going off to sea.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fighting over the inheritance already?
 
Creoena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well ok, this one beats mine.

My grandmother passed six years ago.  She had been with my grandfather for many years but seperated.  They eventually reconciled and became friends, but my grandmother had wanted to get back with my grandfather, but he has the emotional awareness of a rabid squirrel, and had no idea and got himself a girlfriend (both in their late 70s at the time), which made my grandmother upset.  For reasons only known to him, he attended gram's funeral with said girlfriend but not the gathering afterward, but his girlfriend decided she'd attend the gathering on her own.  She started trying to talk to everyone and such, but we were all wondering "Why are you here?  She hated you."  It was bizarre.
 
