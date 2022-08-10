 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   CryptoDickbutts. Does the headline really need to say anything else?   (decrypt.co) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Social media, Meme, Price floor, Pricing, Internet meme, handful of other notable NFT collections, Meltem Demirors, Dickbutts floor price  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 6:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stop. This can't go on. I'm beginning to understand the pro-meteor people now
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This planet needs an enema.
 
DBAFarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
or an Ænema
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Stop. This can't go on. I'm beginning to understand the pro-meteor people now


This is probably the Ouroboros of the Internet. With any luck, the whole thing will disappear with a wet burp, leaving only zombo.com to remind us what might have been.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Few understand
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"prominent influencers shilled their Dickbutt bags".
Imagine anthropology researches from the far future reading lines like this in total confusion.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I sprang for the NFT.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


"Hai Guys... "
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.