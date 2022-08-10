 Skip to content
New lawsuit alleges that Project Veritas didn't just poop all over the internet
31
    More: Ironic, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, conservative undercover group Project Veritas, Pleading, Antoinetta Zappier, Human sexuality, Allegation, Cause of action  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 8:30 AM



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You can't persecute these fine, outstanding young men just for being die-hard Rick and Morty fans...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perverts?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
. After buying hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol for the party, Zappier alleges, she was left frantically purchasing cleaning supplies when attendees "defecated on the floor..

Sounds like some fine upstanding young white Christian men.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a party. I hope someone stuck a dick in the mashed potatoes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are women even in these organizations?  Don't they know conservatives see them as sex objects and baby factories?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the rape boat.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While these are allegations, I'm not shocked by any of them.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, that is why these organizations exist.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Why are women even in these organizations?  Don't they know conservatives see them as sex objects and baby factories?


We try not to kink shame around here...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone honestly surprised? No?

sherlockimmodium.png
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reminded of The Commander from the novel and Natasha Richardson film version of The Handmaid's Tale.

Most "conservative" men don't actually want to be conservative. They want power and use conservatism as a smokescreen to try to achieve that power.

Margaret Atwood was prescient but merely through actually paying attention.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the sh*tbags that she was helping spew sh*t that she's suing. Oh, wait, it's different if you are on the receiving end. Don't become a gong farmer if you want to smell like roses.

/As Kavanaugh as my witness, they were just young boys having a little fun and enjoying a beer or two dozen. She's taking this all wrong.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Why are women even in these organizations?  Don't they know conservatives see them as sex objects and baby factories?


I bet they don't really list what their organization is about in their ads for office staff.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new lawsuit from a former Project Veritas employee alleges all sorts of misdeeds: porn at work, a near-fatal drug overdose, an abortion, and poop.

So he's suing because he loved working there and got fired. Gotcha. I mean other than the poop on the floor it sounds... interesting?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Project Veritas has filed its own lawsuit against Zappier. And in an attempt to discredit Zappier's complaint,"

/Discovery should be fun, when she produces hundreds of photos, text messages and emails that back up everything she is saying.
//If she is smart
///She works for Veritas, so........
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it that difficult to hold your dook until you get to a toilet?

Most folks have that figured out by age 3 or 4.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry missed the S on those.. New Keyboard batteries installed and it seems to be working now. Maybe i just had some crud in there that got dislodged when I changed the bats.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Is it that difficult to hold your dook until you get to a toilet?

Most folks have that figured out by age 3 or 4.


Well depends on how shiatfaced you get.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry is this supposed to surprise me? I've never worked for a conservative politically, but back in Fleriderp I worked for a construction company that was owned by a rabid trumper.  The place was a farking hellhole of abuse, harassment, mismanagement, backstabbing and incompetence.  All driven and encouraged by the owner.  He also took the biggest PPP loans he could despite railing about how the $1200 stimulus checks were socialism and people just needed to get sick and get over it.  Why would I assume any conservative owned business or organization would be any different?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans think they're saved by Jesus, so they are the most despicable and amoral scumbags ever.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Best People
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So a group of young 'conservative Christian' people that get free money to spread bullshiat with zero oversight acted like a bunch of young people with free money and no oversight. I'm shocked.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Alex Jones lawyers will be up for the challenge of defending these guys while they burn through RNC money.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Is it that difficult to hold your dook until you get to a toilet?

Most folks have that figured out by age 3 or 4.


It's not, but I get the impression from these choads that it was done intentionally.

For the lulz.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Don't forget the rape boat.


Exciting and new...
You'll come aboard..
not expecting toooooo....
 
zidders
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why are women even in these organizations?  Don't they know conservatives see them as sex objects and baby factories?


That's some fine victim blaming you're doing there, Lou /s
 
schubie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If there were a leftist version of Qanon they could say that James O'Keefe is really Timothy McVeigh. Because I cannot tell those two apart
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm going to make myself vulnerable and admit to the group that I still, with great regret and self-hate, find James O'Keefe attractive. Why does my mind do this to me? That'd be one hell of a hatefark
 
tnpir
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How has O'Keefe gone this long without pissing off the wrong person and getting the ever-loving shiat beat out of him?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I'm sorry is this supposed to surprise me? I've never worked for a conservative politically, but back in Fleriderp I worked for a construction company that was owned by a rabid trumper.  The place was a farking hellhole of abuse, harassment, mismanagement, backstabbing and incompetence.  All driven and encouraged by the owner.  He also took the biggest PPP loans he could despite railing about how the $1200 stimulus checks were socialism and people just needed to get sick and get over it.  Why would I assume any conservative owned business or organization would be any different?


So *that's* how they spend all those donations from conservative millionaires.

I sometimes wish I had no scruples. Sadly, I feel obliged to work for a living.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is it with right-wingers spraying dookie everywhere? They smear it on the walls of the Capitol, they drop big spicy fudge dragons at parties. They truly are loathsome sub-humans.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

