(Yahoo)   Putin has deployed Steven Seagal to Ukraine. They better hope he really is Hard to Kill, as he may very well be Marked for Death   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. He's bringing plenty of carrots
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steven Seagal Is Out Of His Mind | Tom Segura Stand Up Comedy | "Completely Normal" on Netflix
Youtube isNRZJ6icwc
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revoke his US citizenship and sanction him.  When he runs to moscow, nuke him.

Problem solved.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Ukraine, you know why we sent you those HIMARS?  It was so you would take out this fat fark.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Segura's stand-up and this video are REQUIRED viewing in any Seagal threads.

Cum Town - Steven Seagal
Youtube BzIHyF7UWY4
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how bad Russia has been about secure communications, the Ukrainians have probably already located him and are moving in for the kill.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy never ceases to impress me with his insanely poor decision making.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Considering how bad Russia has been about secure communications, the Ukrainians have probably already located him and are moving in for the kill.


Ham sammich at 4000 m/s?

/s
 
Burra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Arnold Tells A Crazy Steven Seagal Story
Youtube dhITLxD595c
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on Joe.  Tactical strike, NOW.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$150 a day, $30 per-diem, AND a trip to Europe and my agent didn't accept this immediately?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Steven Seagal dies in Ukraine, he will deserve it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Considering how bad Russia has been about secure communications, the Ukrainians have probably already located him and are moving in for the kill.


The world could only be so lucky.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shows up in unexpected situations, like how Dennis Rodman suddenly became best pals with Kim Kong Un while in a wedding dress lol!

Somebody give Segal a job, come on!
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
Alphax
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Russian deathcore band Slaughter to Prevail released a new song yesterday with a strong anti-war message.

/but they are a deathcore band, so be warned that even their fans say listening to the song is like being run over by a train... and you'll probably need subtitles.

Slaughter To Prevail - 1984 (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) NEW
Youtube C7OTUNqAIwY
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alphax: Considering how bad Russia has been about secure communications, the Ukrainians have probably already located him and are moving in for the kill.


They probably don't want to use artillery or missiles. The chemicals released by incinerating Steven Seagal could render that area of Ukraine uninhabitable for centuries.

They need to set up a fake low budget film set, with a well stocked craft services table. Once the target starts to feed you flood the set with fast setting concrete. Then you remove to a special facility for vitrification and long term storage.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Send in Gene LeBell to make that fat bastard shiat himself again.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They just rolled him down...What next? Are they going to roll Gerard DePardieu' down there too to
stink bomb them with his Frenchy fop sweat?
 
Shoktru
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: They just rolled him down...What next?


bugs bunny, segal, and putin, throwing down NBA style
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Haven't they suffered enough
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's only one way to respond. We must deploy Jean-Claude Van Damme. It's our only hope.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So that's what happened to all of August's rations for the Russian Army
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's already on Deadly Ground.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We should send Ahnold over there to kick his farking ass.

wallpaperup.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: There's only one way to respond. We must deploy Jean-Claude Van Damme. It's our only hope.


The Van Damme series that was on Amazon Prime a few years ago was pretty entertaining. He played himself, but it turns out the actor was a real-life super spy all along. It was self-deprecating-- I think in the first fight scene he says something like, "I've got one move. I've got this!" <Old Van Damme fails to do splits. Gets ass kicked>
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
None of these videos even touched on that he plays in shiatty blues bands.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
nigeman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Putin: Get the most famous is celebrity we have!!
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Alphax: Considering how bad Russia has been about secure communications, the Ukrainians have probably already located him and are moving in for the kill.

They probably don't want to use artillery or missiles. The chemicals released by incinerating Steven Seagal could render that area of Ukraine uninhabitable for centuries.

They need to set up a fake low budget film set, with a well stocked craft services table. Once the target starts to feed you flood the set with fast setting concrete. Then you remove to a special facility for vitrification and long term storage.


Excellent plan, though if you've seen any recent Seagal appearances/shows, you'll agree that fast setting concrete is an expense that's unnecessary. Standard set will do fine.
 
