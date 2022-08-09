 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Double the pleasure, double the fun   (zillow.com) divider line
71
    More: Weird, Area, Film, Entertainment, Virtual tour, Separated sets, Square foot, Swimming pool, Porch  
•       •       •

2101 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2022 at 9:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who lives like that?  Mortimer and Randolph Duke?
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I loathe modern style, it's like a picture with the contrast slider set to zero.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paint one red and one blue and you have a team fortress map
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like there should be a walking bridge over the lake between the two homes.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gators ate it.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
31,464 sqft

We have a friend whose parents quit their humdrum jobs, started a business and became wealthy.  They went out and bought a ridiculously large house, because, why not, they're millionaires now.  After a year or so, they sold it - they hadn't anticipated how laborious it was to walk around such a monstrosity on a daily basis.  "Oops, left my phone by the bed - be back in ten minutes."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
54 million is waaaay more than it takes to get two girls at once.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've nothing against mansions (I'd like one myself), but this thing is just soulless. It's not ugly, its just...meh. For $54 mil I want something interesting.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the price include the pile of cocaine on the desk and the "little friend" M-16 with the grenade launcher?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, Cat 5 hurricane! Can we draw you a map?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they manage to make expensive look that crappy?  Was there a Trump involved?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a Disney hotel.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: 54 million is waaaay more than it takes to get two girls at once.


If you want Putins daughter and Ivanka at the same time ... might be about right.  You'd be way better off paying me half that amount to make you think you'd succeeded at lining that evening up, though.  With enough drugs you won't be able to tell, and they'll do anything you want.  Anything.  And I'll make sure you think it happened.

You're ok with implanted memories and electroshock and chemical therapy, right?
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the kinda place you rent on airbnb and throw an epic keggar party at. Wouldn't want to live there, but would most definitely party there. Live band in each house, some bumper boats in the lake and pool, bring it.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well no HOA fee so it's got that going for it.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that a "single family residence" when there are two houses?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Who lives like that?  Mortimer and Randolph Duke?


Designed by twin brothers so pretty close.  Lake between houses is supposed to be the gemini symbol
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Naido: 54 million is waaaay more than it takes to get two girls at once.

If you want Putins daughter and Ivanka at the same time ... might be about right.


He said girls, not cheap meth hookers.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely need some go-karts and setting up a course on the driveways.

/or spending the money to build a dedicated track somewhere in the 11 acres
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, talk about sterile. You could perform open-heart surgery in there. Bland, boring.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: I feel like there should be a walking bridge over the lake between the two homes.


rather have a tunnel under the lake instead.
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a well-known axiom that taste is an inverse proportion to wealth.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: I feel like there should be a walking bridge over the lake between the two homes.


Maybe one is an inlaw apartment?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: C'mon, Cat 5 hurricane! Can we draw you a map?


Sometimes a lit match and full gas can just aren't enough.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: JerseyTim: I feel like there should be a walking bridge over the lake between the two homes.

rather have a tunnel under the lake instead.


Not in Florida.  You'd need scuba gear for a tunnel.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Looks like a Disney hotel.


Jizz-knee at least attempts to be cheerful.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: I've nothing against mansions (I'd like one myself), but this thing is just soulless. It's not ugly, its just...meh. For $54 mil I want something interesting.


Right? For $54 million, Id be having my own place built to my own spec, style, location, and taste instead of buying someone else's cookie cutter masterbatory conspicuous consumption fantasy.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: I've nothing against mansions (I'd like one myself), but this thing is just soulless. It's not ugly, its just...meh. For $54 mil I want something interesting.


I got bored looking at the photos halfway through
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


It's never gonna be the Sagal Twins, is it?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much staff do you need to employ for the upkeep / lawn work for a place like that?
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Echoing 'who lives like that'? Two really reach families? One's a guest house? Not seeing it...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: How is that a "single family residence" when there are two houses?


How it's classified with the municipality presumably.  There are two structures, but one address (instead of something like 123 Random Street #1 and 123 Random Street #2).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: How is that a "single family residence" when there are two houses?


Separate houses makes for a happy marriage. I saw a giant NYC penthouse with his and her wings. The couple were estranged, but like poorer people, could not afford to leave each other totally,

In this case its even better because you can keep an eye on each other with a telescope and parabolic dish,

The husbands and the wives
Of this select society
Lead independant lives
Of infinite variety.

Hilaire Belloc, "The Garden Party"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No expense has been spared...

Built by John Hammond?

Lose the dino lab in the basement and I'm in.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For fellow Floridians - one of the brothers is Robert Lewin.  Otherwise known as the man responsible for the 1800-411-pain commercials.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hagopiar: Echoing 'who lives like that'? Two really reach families? One's a guest house? Not seeing it...


Everything can be rented or leased. That's how so many millions of people live way beyond their means, and have for a couple or three centuries or so.  In 19th century America, many rich people lived in hotels without buying even the big house. Read your classic authors, especially satirists and comic writers.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even hospitals are not that white
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitchell and Webb - Rebecca
Youtube Tr59DKnFKx0
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would one list this on Zillow and not with Christie's, Sotheby's, or even just Douglas Elliman?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems right that the TV has a movie about a blind man.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Who lives like that?  Mortimer and Randolph Duke?


I could see a very well off couple doing something like this...   I've seen the redneck version (two double wides on a 5 acre lot) and it seemed to work for them.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JammerJim: I've nothing against mansions (I'd like one myself), but this thing is just soulless. It's not ugly, its just...meh. For $54 mil I want something interesting.


"bland" is what came to mind.

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: How do they manage to make expensive look that crappy?  Was there a Trump involved?


"bland", not "vulgar"
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It reminds me of one of those fancy "all inclusive" resorts.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BigMax: Who lives like that?  Mortimer and Randolph Duke?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: How is that a "single family residence" when there are two houses?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/technically one family
//your thought was my first too
///maybe they're marketing it to rich Catholics or Mormons?
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: here are two structures, but one address (instead of something like 123 Random Street #1 and 123 Random Street #2).


The "Lewin Ln." address refers the to driveway. It's at the corner of Stirling Rd. and Melaleuca Rd. The owner is Dr. Robert Lewin (of 1-800-411-PAIN fame). The brothers are a chiropractor and a lawyer that specialize in "slip and fall" cases.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jumac: JerseyTim: I feel like there should be a walking bridge over the lake between the two homes.

rather have a tunnel under the lake instead.


I want a ferry across the water.  Run by Charon himself.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why would one list this on Zillow and not with Christie's, Sotheby's, or even just Douglas Elliman?


We've seen this kind of thing before. My guess is that Zillow offers to list it and other properties like it for free in order to attract more wealthy customers.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why would one list this on Zillow and not with Christie's, Sotheby's, or even just Douglas Elliman?


It's probably listed on a bunch of places, but only Zillow pays for daily Fark ads.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khatores: aungen: Naido: 54 million is waaaay more than it takes to get two girls at once.

If you want Putins daughter and Ivanka at the same time ... might be about right.

He said girls, not cheap meth hookers.


Pedo island is closed.  You can't get girls like that anymore, anyway.

And if you can get those two at crack addict pricing, I'm buying.

And while my inevitable death at the end might not be glorious, it will make the news and confuse the heck out of everyone.

Which is worth it.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.