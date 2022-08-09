 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings has been arrested. Turns out he didn't have a very Sunni disposition   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: News, Islam, Murder, Muhammad, Homicide, Husayn ibn Ali, Sharia, Muhammad Syed, Sunni Muslim father's anger  
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well shiat...I guess I'm happy it wasn't just your run of the mill white racist "mooslims are bad", but it sounds like it still was sort of racism, or whatever you call it when you don't like people of a different religion. Particularly when it's the same religion, but not the same sect.

Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just glad the authorities found a suspect. Really hope this is their guy, not some scapegoat caught to the very bright spotlight of suspension.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sectarian violence is a better reason than a lot of people are using these days.  Basically a Catholic killing a Protestant but without the triple God filling.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah. I predicted it was another Muslim yesterday in a comment on a website.
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Just glad the authorities found a suspect. Really hope this is their guy, not some scapegoat caught to the very bright spotlight of suspension.


If the suspect had been white, the Ku Kops Klan would have been happy to ignore it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.


Religion?  Update it with politics. Same results.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Make the sunni and the shia choose a champion and have the champions fight to the death.  Winner is the true islam.  Have the losing side convert or be purged with world wide government approval.

Problem solved.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The disappointment from Fark that it wasn't a White MAGA arrested will be overwhelming, I'm sure.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have a trial and let justice be served.
 
camaroash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Awww shiite!
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the sunni and the shia choose a champion and have the champions fight to the death.  Winner is the true islam.  Have the losing side convert or be purged with world wide government approval.

Problem solved.


That worked so well for Catholics and Protestants.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the sunni and the shia choose a champion and have the champions fight to the death.  Winner is the true islam.  Have the losing side convert or be purged with world wide government approval.

Problem solved.


They both chose Muhammad.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

camaroash: Awww shiite!


Did a big bowl of sauerkraut spook you?

/every single morning!
//I'll see myself out
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Well shiat...I guess I'm happy it wasn't just your run of the mill white racist "mooslims are bad", but it sounds like it still was sort of racism, or whatever you call it when you don't like people of a different religion. Particularly when it's the same religion, but not the same sect.

Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.


Unfortunately, this basically gives those run-of-the-mill white racists a weapon to run around and use against Muslims (and anyone else of Middle Eastern descent) generally.  Never mind that the victims were also Muslim, these attacks will be used as a pretext to yell "see?  You see what *those people* are like?"  Comparisons to animals and dogwhistles that basically equate to  calling them "subhuman" will ensue, etc.  Seems to happen every time someone of ME descent is a perpetrator.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.


This isn't anywhere near thatygranular.  Sunni-Shia is one of the most fundamental divisions within Islam, It isn't even really like Roman Catholicism-Protestantism, but like Catholicism-Church of the East.  Which presents no excuse for this jack-off killing someone, but it also isn't a fight over whether you wear an eggshell lace doily in church or an ecru lace doily.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: jaylectricity: Well shiat...I guess I'm happy it wasn't just your run of the mill white racist "mooslims are bad", but it sounds like it still was sort of racism, or whatever you call it when you don't like people of a different religion. Particularly when it's the same religion, but not the same sect.

Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.

Unfortunately, this basically gives those run-of-the-mill white racists a weapon to run around and use against Muslims (and anyone else of Middle Eastern descent) generally.  Never mind that the victims were also Muslim, these attacks will be used as a pretext to yell "see?  You see what *those people* are like?"  Comparisons to animals and dogwhistles that basically equate to  calling them "subhuman" will ensue, etc.  Seems to happen every time someone of ME descent is a perpetrator.


I see the good shiat stirring mod sock puppets got the night off and we're stuck with you.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: AmbassadorBooze: Make the sunni and the shia choose a champion and have the champions fight to the death.  Winner is the true islam.  Have the losing side convert or be purged with world wide government approval.

Problem solved.

They both chose Muhammad.


Yeah, but THEY are doing it wrong!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Better luck next time.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phalamir: jaylectricity: Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.

This isn't anywhere near thatygranular.  Sunni-Shia is one of the most fundamental divisions within Islam, It isn't even really like Roman Catholicism-Protestantism, but like Catholicism-Church of the East.  Which presents no excuse for this jack-off killing someone, but it also isn't a fight over whether you wear an eggshell lace doily in church or an ecru lace doily.


The Sunni-Shia thing started as an Arab-Persian thing which was a ignorant hillbilly‐urban pretty boy thing.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Two households, both alike in dignity
In Albuquerque, where we lay our scene
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He must have been in the bathroom when they did the "speak now or forever hold your peace" thing.

/ I am well aware that THAT is probably not a Muslim thing and that they don't even do it very often at Christian weddings anymore because sometimes someone actually has something to say and it's really not great for anyone.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the sunni and the shia choose a champion and have the champions fight to the death.  Winner is the true islam.  Have the losing side convert or be purged with world wide government approval.

Problem solved.


How about all religions get involved.  Plus one atheist.

Battle royale style.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Well shiat...I guess I'm happy it wasn't just your run of the mill white racist "mooslims are bad", but it sounds like it still was sort of racism, or whatever you call it when you don't like people of a different religion. Particularly when it's the same religion, but not the same sect.

Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.


Sectarianism. With the dogmatics of any religion there's always someone who isn't their kind of dogmatic
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Two households, both alike in dignity
In Albuquerque, where we lay our scene


I've always preferred Much Ado about Nothing to any other Shakespeare play,

/ I will admit to having fun coming up with alternative descriptions to plays and movies

// for example: Kansas girl with a head injury murders an elderly woman. She then teams up with 3 random strangers she meets on the road to kill again.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: [external-preview.redd.it image 750x481]


That's awesome, definitely stealing
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Allahu Quackbar
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lucky the husband wasn't Baháʼí. The father would have wiped out the entire state.
 
The Brains
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Religion breeds violence
 
Myria
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sh sh sh Shi'a!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So it was an intercommunity/interfaith conflict, eh.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Lucky the husband wasn't Baháʼí. The father would have wiped out the entire state.


In the list of "Dangerous cults" in the Muslim world Baha'is top the list
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Marriage of Suspect's Daughter Eyed in Albuquerque Slayings."
I don't understand this headline.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: jaylectricity: Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.

This isn't anywhere near thatygranular.  Sunni-Shia is one of the most fundamental divisions within Islam, It isn't even really like Roman Catholicism-Protestantism, but like Catholicism-Church of the East.  Which presents no excuse for this jack-off killing someone, but it also isn't a fight over whether you wear an eggshell lace doily in church or an ecru lace doily.


The only religious difference of true consequence is the dogmatic-pragmatic spectrum.  Everything else is doilies, no matter how different the doilies may look.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x125]

Allahu Quackbar


No one gives a shiat about truth.  They got to get their dick hard by showing how much they hate other people.  It wont be too long before a farker makes headlines and Drew has some tough questions to answer.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Last Man on Earth: jaylectricity: Well shiat...I guess I'm happy it wasn't just your run of the mill white racist "mooslims are bad", but it sounds like it still was sort of racism, or whatever you call it when you don't like people of a different religion. Particularly when it's the same religion, but not the same sect.

Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.

Unfortunately, this basically gives those run-of-the-mill white racists a weapon to run around and use against Muslims (and anyone else of Middle Eastern descent) generally.  Never mind that the victims were also Muslim, these attacks will be used as a pretext to yell "see?  You see what *those people* are like?"  Comparisons to animals and dogwhistles that basically equate to  calling them "subhuman" will ensue, etc.  Seems to happen every time someone of ME descent is a perpetrator.

I see the good shiat stirring mod sock puppets got the night off and we're stuck with you.


You disagree?  Once this hits the Fox talking heads, I'm betting it'll have no shortage of dogwhistles.  Irrelevant commentary about Sharia law, honor killings, all the usual "Muslims are scary and evil" crap.  Hell, they'll probably find a way to pin it on Democrats for not being anti-immigrant enough.  I hope I'm wrong, but we've all seen versions of this shiatshow before.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buserror: phalamir: jaylectricity: Maybe somebody will post that joke where the two guys of the same religion are getting along and agreeing with every subsect along the way until they finally get to a part where they're not the same and instantly hate each other.

This isn't anywhere near thatygranular.  Sunni-Shia is one of the most fundamental divisions within Islam, It isn't even really like Roman Catholicism-Protestantism, but like Catholicism-Church of the East.  Which presents no excuse for this jack-off killing someone, but it also isn't a fight over whether you wear an eggshell lace doily in church or an ecru lace doily.

The only religious difference of true consequence is the dogmatic-pragmatic spectrum.  Everything else is doilies, no matter how different the doilies may look.


Is that like an Anarcho-Syndicalist Commune?

Also...The Morrigan is pretty cool as a goddess. No bullshiat moral haranguing either.
 
