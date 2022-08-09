 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Couple's marriage may be going down the drain after a hidden camera catches the wife spiking the husband's lemonade with Drano   (msn.com) divider line
50
    More: Sick, MSN  
•       •       •

787 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Aug 2022 at 9:12 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeebus
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
putting Drano - a brand of drain cleaner - into her husband Jack Chen's hot lemonade on multiple occasions

1) Welcome to attempted murder charges
2) What is "hot lemonade"?
 
Quasar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real crime is the hot lemonade.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's pretty weak sauce. You use Thallium over a period of a few months. Patience and commitment is the key.

/Miss Marple Off
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: putting Drano - a brand of drain cleaner - into her husband Jack Chen's hot lemonade on multiple occasions

1) Welcome to attempted murder charges
2) What is "hot lemonade"?


It's when you pee in your lover's mouth.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yue Yu is a yo-yo
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot lemonade... Hmm let's see.

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/45698/hot-lemonade/

It looks like a Rum delivery device. Might be worth a go.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Comet will make you vomit.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If she's hot, then the crazy is worth the possible murder.
If not hot, then meh.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: putting Drano - a brand of drain cleaner - into her husband Jack Chen's hot lemonade on multiple occasions

1) Welcome to attempted murder charges
2) What is "hot lemonade"?


I'll tell you one thing. It's nothing like hot coffee. #iykwimaityd
 
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She'll be cleaning out the bank accounts next.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: [Fark user image image 299x168]


First ingredient in Drano.... Iociane powder?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least she was nice enough to get the pH close to 7 by spiking lemonade with sodium hydroxide
Lemonade can sometimes be a bit too acidic for my tastes.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

flamark: Comet will make you vomit.


So get some Comit and vomit TODAY
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's sodium hydroxide and bleach. If you dilute it enough to not taste it then it isn't all that harmful. There are a zillion better ways to poison someone. Just sayin.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
note to self: don't drink the lemonade.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
HEATHERS - The Death Of Heather Chandler
Youtube 0nfXHXMo8Og
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

optikeye: That's pretty weak sauce. You use Thallium over a period of a few months. Patience and commitment is the key.

/Miss Marple Off


You got the double from me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Hot lemonade... Hmm let's see.

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/45698/hot-lemonade/

It looks like a Rum delivery device. Might be worth a go.


I mean....Rum + lemonade + ice....

Hell...you could go all fancy and do Rum + Limoncello+ simple syrup + ice.

/ for those who don't know Limoncello is a lemon liquor from Italy
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And you really don't want to know how the fudge is made.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Marriage was so much more stable before all these hidden cameras and shiat. Technology has done nothing but ruin the moral compass of America.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, she was making homemade Mike's Hard Lemonade?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But what of her imperial conditioning?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
poisonous lemonade thread?

abcfws.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That nothing. He should have been worried about the snacks she fed him.

dazedimg-dazedgroup.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wouldn't you taste the Drano?
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: [YouTube video: HEATHERS - The Death Of Heather Chandler]


I need to watch that with my kids, I'm 99% certain they've never seen it and it's a classic.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not sure how this bit of information was needed
"In the couple's kitchen of their $2.7million home"

You think she could afford a hit man.

Also is that the price they paid or fair market value?  Are we supposed to be more or less shocked by thier wealth, does it matter if it was inherited or earned.   I'm just not sure how I'm supposed to feel about this $2.7m house being involved in an attempted murder
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Drano - the thirst and person annihilator
 
Spego
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bootleg: putting Drano - a brand of drain cleaner - into her husband Jack Chen's hot lemonade on multiple occasions

1) Welcome to attempted murder charges
2) What is "hot lemonade"?


As a kid, my mom would make hot lemonade when we were sick or as a special treat. No honey - just hot water, fresh lemons (with pulp), and sugar.   So good.  I didn't realize until a few years ago that this wasn't standard fare.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AeAe: Wouldn't you taste the Drano?


i don't know. please share with the group what Drano tastes like.

Pulp Fiction - Pigs are filthy animals
Youtube ZA_Tl1kvlQU
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's sodium hydroxide and bleach. If you dilute it enough to not taste it then it isn't all that harmful. There are a zillion better ways to poison someone. Just sayin.


Personally, I collect peach and cherry pits. You just never know.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's sodium hydroxide and bleach. If you dilute it enough to not taste it then it isn't all that harmful. There are a zillion better ways to poison someone. Just sayin.


It's possible that some people who attempt premeditated murder aren't good at research, planning, or thinking through the potential consequences of their acts.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So not only does the article feature a slideshow, you have to click through the slideshow to read each successive paragraph. Journalism!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blondambition: Russ1642: It's sodium hydroxide and bleach. If you dilute it enough to not taste it then it isn't all that harmful. There are a zillion better ways to poison someone. Just sayin.

Personally, I collect peach and cherry pits. You just never know.


I keep a castor bean plant in the garden just in case.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Russ1642: It's sodium hydroxide and bleach. If you dilute it enough to not taste it then it isn't all that harmful. There are a zillion better ways to poison someone. Just sayin.

It's possible that some people who attempt premeditated murder aren't good at research, planning, or thinking through the potential consequences of their acts.


She's a doctor. Seems like she would have had more plausible ways to kill someone. Just get him hooked on opiates for instance.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lemonade is acidic and would partially neutralize the sodium hydroxide in Drano. Use the good stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: AeAe: Wouldn't you taste the Drano?

i don't know. please share with the group what Drano tastes like.

[YouTube video: Pulp Fiction - Pigs are filthy animals]


It unclogs drains, right? I assume they use pretty potent chemicals
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amateur. You poke holes in his condoms. When his mistress gives birth you give him the boot and the house is yours.
 
camaroash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So a Shotgun-Funeral?
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's like I always say. If life hands you Draino, make hot lemonade.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Lemonade is acidic and would partially neutralize the sodium hydroxide in Drano. Use the good stuff.

[Fark user image image 501x501]


Does it get the lead out?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Youtube won't let it imbed, so linky it is.

Sixth Sense
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Footage allegedly shows Yue 'Emily' Yu, 45, putting Drano - a brand of drain cleaner - into her husband Jack Chen's hot lemonade on multiple occasions.

Why would you go back for seconds?

"Well she poisoned me once, I should let her get me a few more drinks just to make sure it wasn't a fluke"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What kind of low down no good husband with trust issues runs a hidden cam to catch his loving wife at something?

UGGGH! Men!
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.