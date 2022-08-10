 Skip to content
(NPR)   Emmett Till, who died horribly even by Mississippi standards, will not get any justice   (npr.org) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a surprise, for oh so many reasons.

At least Germany punishes old Nazis.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He won't get justice. The discovery of a warrant from 1955 wasn't likely to change anything. It's not new evidence, it's just a "new" old suspicion of a crime. Everyone already suspected her of lying. The warrant didn't add anything new to the case unless it had documented evidence and apparently it didn't. They tried to make it stick but couldn't.

She hasn't been punished in this life. If you're a believer, then her justice should be absolutely brutal in the next. If you aren't, then hopefully she gets pancreatic cancer. It's an awful way to go out.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The interview with his murderer that 'Look' published was absolutely instrumental in kicking off the civil rights movement. It's also an epic read, as the words of the murderer would sound normal coming out of the mouth of way too many Republicans today (minus the gratuitous use of the N word). I'd post a screenshot of some of the more shocking parts of the interview, but what could be published in a mass market magazine in the 50's would likely get me a time out from the Internet in the the 2020s.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Amazing that woman is still alive.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam
Youtube LJ25-U3jNWM
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eloquently put, and deeply depressing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The interview with his murderer that 'Look' published was absolutely instrumental in kicking off the civil rights movement. It's also an epic read, as the words of the murderer would sound normal coming out of the mouth of way too many Republicans today (minus the gratuitous use of the N word). I'd post a screenshot of some of the more shocking parts of the interview, but what could be published in a mass market magazine in the 50's would likely get me a time out from the Internet in the the 2020s.


Not if you pretended you were a conservative and were saying it in earnest.

/merely 17.4% joking
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a sobering reality that in a week where we've seen the wheels put in motion to see justice served to traitors and seditionists that in some parts of the country it can still be reliable that ain't nothin' gonn' happen.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
