 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   For some strange reason, the prison where Derek Chauvin is being held was not allowing correctional officers of color to guard him. That was the FA portion of the program; for the FO portion we'll start with a $1.5 million fine   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Human rights, Lawsuit, Racial segregation, Civil procedure, correctional officers, Discrimination, Racism, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 1:41 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Recognizing that the murder of George Floyd was likely to create particularly acute racialized trauma, I felt I had an immediate duty to protect and support employees who may have been traumatized and may have heightened ongoing trauma by having to deal with Chauvin," Lydon said at the time.

"Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made the decision to limit exposure to employees of color to a murder suspect who could potentially aggravate those feelings."

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll admit, at first I could kind of see what they were doing. But then I thought about it for two seconds and thought, "Wait, so you think just because they're black they're going to kill the prisoner?"

It's kind of bothering me that it took two seconds to realize that.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lsherm: "Recognizing that the murder of George Floyd was likely to create particularly acute racialized trauma, I felt I had an immediate duty to protect and support employees who may have been traumatized and may have heightened ongoing trauma by having to deal with Chauvin," Lydon said at the time.

"Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made the decision to limit exposure to employees of color to a murder suspect who could potentially aggravate those feelings."


I wonder how many times he's made a similar decision to not allow white correctional officers to guard prisoners of color because of concerns that those officers might also suffer trauma from that sort of exposure. You'd think this would be a regular consideration for him.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Irrational fear of black men got us to this point as it is.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Lsherm: "Recognizing that the murder of George Floyd was likely to create particularly acute racialized trauma, I felt I had an immediate duty to protect and support employees who may have been traumatized and may have heightened ongoing trauma by having to deal with Chauvin," Lydon said at the time.

"Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made the decision to limit exposure to employees of color to a murder suspect who could potentially aggravate those feelings."

I wonder how many times he's made a similar decision to not allow white correctional officers to guard prisoners of color because of concerns that those officers might also suffer trauma from that sort of exposure. You'd think this would be a regular consideration for him.


There has to be more to this story, I imagine. They said the decision stood for less than an hour, but they settled for $1.5 million. Not a lot of people pay out over a million for a good faith mistake made by someone with a good track record.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is anyone surprised either by the fact that an ex-cop is still getting special treatment or that a prison expects its own guards to inflict extra-judicial punishment?
 
alienated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2 years max. My money is on < 6 months .
 
alienated
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, those numbers on his life estimated life span . Many are still quite angry , and things happen
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Secret footage of Chauvin and the prison guards smuggled out

Goodfellas - Dinner in Prison
Youtube rQV6CijIzrc
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not the prison where that pigfarker is currently incarcerated. The local jail, where he was placed after arrest but before trial.

And I was present in those cities then; that decision stood for a lot longer than an hour. Local reporters were howling about it like hungry jackals, it was MSP political twittering for days and I believe it made a nightly broadcast. It kinda got lost in the madness of cops hunting the population from moving vehicles and the military occupation that followed soon after. But even my erstwhile editors in Paris wanted to know about that shiat.

And as for "a good faith track record," the St. Paul Police are reasonable and professional, in comparison to their Cops4Trump contemporaries across the river. But they're still the department that earned St. Paul the appellation Silver City - among organized crime.

Who found it safe, comfortable and quite willing to take their money.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Lsherm: "Recognizing that the murder of George Floyd was likely to create particularly acute racialized trauma, I felt I had an immediate duty to protect and support employees who may have been traumatized and may have heightened ongoing trauma by having to deal with Chauvin," Lydon said at the time.

"Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made the decision to limit exposure to employees of color to a murder suspect who could potentially aggravate those feelings."

I wonder how many times he's made a similar decision to not allow white correctional officers to guard prisoners of color because of concerns that those officers might also suffer trauma from that sort of exposure. You'd think this would be a regular consideration for him.


You know, if he genuinely did have a history of doing that every single time, regardless of the ancestry of the prisoner other than adjusting who was guarding them as appropriate for where he says he's coming from?  I'd be willing to go with, "Ehh that's wrongheaded but ok, you really were trying."  Since that of course is not what farking happened...
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
is he gonna get wacked?
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Carlson replied: "So, they destroy the city, they put this cop in prison for the rest of his life. We all have to pretend he committed murder, which he didn't, but whatever, we have to pretend it, and then they leave and they move on to the next thing to destroy. So perfect."

And this is the take from possibly the most watched mainstream political commentator in America today. What a farking country.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.