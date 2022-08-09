 Skip to content
(Snopes)   So, if the definition of a good landing is one you can walk away from, was this a good landing? Opinions differ   (snopes.com) divider line
12
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So they didn't really state whether it was True or False or any of the things in between. It was just like a news article.

This is Snopes, right?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Land on a crack, break your mothers back.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: So they didn't really state whether it was True or False or any of the things in between. It was just like a news article.

This is Snopes, right?


Oh, did you need them to put a TRUE stamp on it along with some janky flashing red and blue lights?

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.

nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bang Ding Ow, my back
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other 141 people on the plane weren't injured. Hard landing, yes. Was she seated? Article says yes. But I wonder.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: The other 141 people on the plane weren't injured. Hard landing, yes. Was she seated? Article says yes. But I wonder.


Rear jump seat according to the article.
My guess is she forgot to jump.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a pre-existing condition to me, or else those jump-seats are unsafe.

I managed to rupture a disc while asleep on a friend's fold-out sofa. No hint of any problem, other than what felt like a pulled muscle in my calf on and off for a year. The bulging disc had been pressing on a nerve root, causing the pain.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: The other 141 people on the plane weren't injured. Hard landing, yes. Was she seated? Article says yes. But I wonder.


Most assuredly yes. Maybe she was sitting somewhat awkwardly or maybe she had some previous back injury or weakness.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
freak accident
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: jaylectricity: So they didn't really state whether it was True or False or any of the things in between. It was just like a news article.

This is Snopes, right?

Oh, did you need them to put a TRUE stamp on it along with some janky flashing red and blue lights?

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.

[Fark user image 425x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes, please.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
sorry, i forgot to return my flight attendant to her full and upright position
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least she can polish the fenders.
 
