(Smithsonian Magazine)   Remember that time coal was a newfangled, eco-friendly green energy solution? Well, someone does   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
    Solar power, Photovoltaics, Coal, 19th century, Solar cell, Renewable energy, Solar energy, Wind power  
posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2022 at 12:05 AM



2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody alive remembers that time, but WORTA, I can say for sure that huge expanses of Europe were deforested first to make large ships and then to provide fuel for steamers. Coal was compact, widely available, pretty accessible, and the smoke just blew away "somewhere else."

Below is a crazy riff, so ignore it if you like.

In the FALLOUT universe, nuclear fission is used for everything. It is comical. The joke is that everyone just kind of avoids or hand-waves away the problem of radiation coming from poorly made consumer products and industrial products.

Similarly, if we just ignored CO2 and climate change, you can bet your bottom dollar that coal would be the number one preferred energy source for just about everything, all the time.

So we come back to "constraints." Coal was preferable to wood because it eliminated constraints imposed by dwindling wood resources. Nuclear could be preferred to coal and solar because it eliminates constraints imposed by CO2 production and the need for wide open spaces. Various constraints vary among nations and regions, so we are likely to have a variety of energy production modes in the future.

Our difficulty will be IMPOSING ARTIFICIAL CONSTRAINTS to get people to stop using greenhouse gas emitting modes. It will probably be impossible to accomplish by simple consensus, so we will have to force people to stop using fossil fuels, or we will have to make renewables absolutely cheaper and absolutely more useful.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I remember the Clean Coal propaganda of the 00's.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pepperidge Coal Farm Remembers
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And now that it's making parts of the world incompatible with human life, contributing to the sixth mass extinction in the history of the world, and is destroying huge amounts of land and water the Party of Evil has to defend it to the death
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pretty sure nobody ever "liked" coal unless they could make money from it, or had no other choice but to use it (which isn't the same as liking it).
Article is kinda weird, saying that solar and wind face "resistance", when almost nobody dislikes solar and wind unless they think it threatens their money/job (or views, I guess).
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I remember the Clean Coal propaganda of the 00's.


The $7.5bn Kemper power plant was built to provide power to 187k customers, that's over $40k per customer.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Steven Priester needs to dox and climate shame all his neighbors that stopped him from getting front panels.

Climate change is a war.  The orcs and maga have been fighting the long game for decades or centuries to destroy the earth.  Biden needs to do what is right and declare full on hot shooting global war against the enemy.  Nuke the oil fields.  Nuke the coal mines.  Total war.  Purge the carbon burners.  Cool the earth through nuclear winter if needed.  We MUST restore balance.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No.

That never happened.

2fardownthread: Coal was compact, widely available, pretty accessible, and the smoke just blew away "somewhere else."


No.

Euorpean homes were literally coevered with black coal dust. There was no clean room even if it did not have a coal stove in it, because of adjacent building with coal stoves. The cleaning, or what we would call " cleaning " [big fingerquotes] was constant and ineffective. Everyone was dying early. In English terms, the Romantic Era until the reign of Elizabeth 2 was a slow suffocating sooty death.

But hey, the Japanese invented the hibachi, and those are fun, so it all evens out. :P
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Nobody alive remembers that time, but WORTA, I can say for sure that huge expanses of Europe were deforested first to make large ships and then to provide fuel for steamers. Coal was compact, widely available, pretty accessible, and the smoke just blew away "somewhere else."

Below is a crazy riff, so ignore it if you like.

In the FALLOUT universe, nuclear fission is used for everything. It is comical. The joke is that everyone just kind of avoids or hand-waves away the problem of radiation coming from poorly made consumer products and industrial products.

Similarly, if we just ignored CO2 and climate change, you can bet your bottom dollar that coal would be the number one preferred energy source for just about everything, all the time.

So we come back to "constraints." Coal was preferable to wood because it eliminated constraints imposed by dwindling wood resources. Nuclear could be preferred to coal and solar because it eliminates constraints imposed by CO2 production and the need for wide open spaces. Various constraints vary among nations and regions, so we are likely to have a variety of energy production modes in the future.

Our difficulty will be IMPOSING ARTIFICIAL CONSTRAINTS to get people to stop using greenhouse gas emitting modes. It will probably be impossible to accomplish by simple consensus, so we will have to force people to stop using fossil fuels, or we will have to make renewables absolutely cheaper and absolutely more useful.


The Fallout universe is pretty much one long, continuous poke at capitalism's eye.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is so stupid. I think that they are great. They work wonderfully and I think they look good.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bennie, that was the thing I remember most about visiting the former East Germany in the early 90s, how absolutely filthy it was compared to the West. Between no effective scrubbing on coal power plants, cars with no effective pollution controls, and burning coal for heat in homes everything was a dingy, grimey mess.
 
