(Twitter)   Reported Facebook profile is named "Mark Naziberg", features Mark Zuckerberg in an SS Uniform, and has a cover photo celebrating the N-word. Facebook: Seems legit, no reason to take it down 🤷‍♂   (twitter.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I got banninated multiple times for the same image--that they decided each time was fine.

A friend just got back from a ban--he reposted something super antisemitic, and was banned for it. But the person who originally posted it wasn't banned, and wasn't even forced to take it down. It's still up.

https://www.patriciarobertsmiller.com/2020/10/19/i-got-banned-from-facebook-again/
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I got banned for saying Sandy Koufax was a weak hitter.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And I caught a month-long ban for calling Alex Jones an asshole.

FB's AI is fucking nuts.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pretty sure this is the FB AI at this point and things wont end well:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got banned for posting the original uncensored album cover for Pixies' Surfer Rosa.

Mmmm...artistic boobies.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thats nothing I got banned on fark for well I cant say why cause Ill get banned again cause fark has the weirdest moderation "rules" ive ever seen in my life oh and here comes anoth
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The AI's name is Wolfram Alpha:
It is still primitive and brutal.  It doesn't make it ineffective, just quite a bit more harmful than the others.  It will and does influence things "the bad way".

Wolfram is a Heell in the pro-wrestling sense, it used anger and hatred to sway people, they are easy buttons to press to influence.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've reported Facebook accounts that were created by scammers in order to post on elderly profiles with things like, "Hi, I really liked your profile, please friend me blah blah blah".  My mother's profile kept getting these scam posts on her profile because she didn't know how to change her profile from public to being only accessible by friends. (I'd do it but it's kinda hard to do from the other side of the country)

I've reported each and every one of those scammers as fake accounts. And each time I get a message from Facebook saying they've "investigated" but decided not to take down these accounts because they weren't harming anyone...

That's right. Facebook apparently thinks that scamming elderly people isn't harming them.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I understand.

Something that was once a common descriptor on this site got me 24 hours not long ago.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Facebook is a fertile ground for Fascists.  No way they would try to ban their favorite customers
 
paulleah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Said said a guy was Exxons "biatch" because he was defending high gas prices and I got a weeks vacation.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.