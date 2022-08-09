 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   The keys to successful hospital marketing are institutionalized empathy, effective automation, and a closet full of guns   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Rifle, Firearm, bomb threat, Nuclear weapon, Hudson Regional Hospital, Ammunition, New Jersey, Assault rifle  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
we call those Patient generators
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reuven Alonalayoff...

He will definitely be the lone layoff.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How else are you gonna get people to pay the chargemaster rates.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The keys to successful hospital marketing are institutionalized empathy, effective automation, a closet full of guns, and an almost fanatical devotion to the Pope.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nobody's concerned he was planning a mass shooting for maximum effect???? Why would a consultant store his gun stash at his employer's, of all places. If not but to light that place up later.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The director of marketing at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus..."

In this business environment, aggressive selling is key to maintaining and increasing market share.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Nobody's concerned he was planning a mass shooting for maximum effect???? Why would a consultant store his gun stash at his employer's, of all places. If not but to light that place up later.


Because his wife was tired of his gun-humper shiat and made him get them all out of the house?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gun laws simply don't work.
No laws work at all.
Criminals just do whatever they want anyhow.
We need to get rid of all laws.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gotta catch 'em all!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"He was charged with possession of an assault firearm and two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine"

That's a crime?  Oh right, he's in one of the stupid states where a 10(?) Round magazine is perfectly fine, but one that holds 11 sends you to jail.

They charge him for that, but not the unsecured guns?? I'd be far more concerned about someone with a bunch guns that just anybody can access than somebody who had a 12 round mag.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unless the forced-birth asshats were planning something and he wanted defense ... or was in on it.
 
