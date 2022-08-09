 Skip to content
(Fedscoop)   FEMA warns that the Emergency Alert System is vulnerable to hacking. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. OR MAYBE IT IS A DRILL. HONESTLY, WE'RE NOT SURE   (fedscoop.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally, we'll get the "TRUE PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLARES MARTIAL LAW! THE STORM IS HERE! All Patriots click for information on how report your liberal neighbors to be sent to Omelet Camp!"

and then when you click:

Fark user imageView Full Size


(or, even better, Trump's perp walk)
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not going to go with one of the classics, like goatse or tubgirl? Maybe change the message to have all patriots sign up for the new Lemon Party?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's what happened.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like it should definitely be their job to make sure that their warning system that they have complete control over is maybe... idk... secure?

/lol i know, i know, its america.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people believe any old shiat you tell them.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So you get a false alarm about a ballistic missile attack once in a while.
Makes you feel ALIVE!
What're you going to do if it's for real anyway, duck and cover.
Hahahahahah.
 
fugeeface
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice alerts.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

That face 🤮🤮🤮
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FEMA is useless; defund that crap.
 
Katwang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was more concerned about the "There is nothing wrong with your television set" then that annoying cut the middle of your favorite song clashing sine wave noise.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
