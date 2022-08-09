 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   New virus suddenly spreads in China that has not infected humans before, somehow simultaneously has a high fatality rate and has not killed anyone yet EVERYBODY PANIC   (news.com.au) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company just announced it was time for everyone to start coming back to the office, so this is welcome news. Maybe we'll get keep getting a full-fledged lockdown every three years until I can retire.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH SHI-
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when exactly did Kulgath PLaguefather setup shop in China?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is it scheduled to be released from the lab?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Time to pull out Andromeda Strain for a good read...
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it belongs to a family where the only 2 known relatives have a very high case fatality rate but this member has not proven to follow that pattern at this time. Seems like quarantine measures and close monitoring are justified but not panic at this point.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a bad strain of the Ligma virus.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These produce often severe and fatal illnesses in people - and there are no vaccines or treatments.

I think Mother Nature has had enough of our shiat
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: Sounds like a bad strain of the Ligma virus.


HEY WHATS THAT LIGMA VIRUS ALL ABOUT??????1
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's another Democrat hoax, just like COVID-19.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Patient Zero someone with monkeypox and penchant for wet market bat soup?
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck it let's leave the animals alone and all start eating that brown paste that Robocop had to take.

picturesup.typepad.comView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've changed my mind, the media can go back to paying zero attention to science again. It didn't work out
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great timing with more infectious COVID variants going around.
Do you ever wonder if you work for idiots that want to see their little minions do their bidding rather than focusing on productivity like serious people do, and don't give a damn if the minions live or die?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, we now have multiple viruses?

Wuhan clan ain't nuttin' to fark with!
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a shrew virus just like a flu virus?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The trick is to go in and cough constantly. Also bring a small spray bottle with water in it just to look sweaty. If you really want to make an impact use fake blood instead of water. I guarantee you'll get a few more weeks of remote work.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we create a very virulent virus that only kills people who use the word timeline
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Is a shrew virus just like a flu virus?


How about an anti-shrew virus; it infects ugly women and makes them hot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, China?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Can we create a very virulent virus that only kills people who use the word timeline


You want to take out all project managers? That doesn't seem like a good idea.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Hmmmm langya virus
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Can we create a very virulent virus that only kills people who use the word timeline


lets circle back on this ideation.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will be protected by Jesus Christ.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was suspected by the scientists that shrews were the most obvious carrier of Langya virus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's your farking mask???
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, y'all, found the project manager, everyone look busy.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump playing around in China again. Trying to create more distractions.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, I know I work for idiots. They've made no secret of the fact that the only reason they want us back in the office is because they're paying for the real estate and their attempt to sell one of our buildings would have resulted in a $100 million dollar loss because the commercial real estate market has tanked. They keep saying we "innovate less" when we work remotely but they have yet to conduct, much less produce, any study proving that.

Meanwhile, we've been more profitable over the past two years than we were in the previous ten, and we've grown by 20%, all while coming in whenever we feel like it. I think we're managing just fine.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ligma? Ligma nuts!

/lol, we're all going to die
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

robodog: So it belongs to a family where the only 2 known relatives have a very high case fatality rate but this member has not proven to follow that pattern at this time. Seems like quarantine measures and close monitoring are justified but not panic at this point.


Give it a few more variants, couple of years, maybe if we end up with a President DeSantis, then, yeah, PANIC, or engage your exit strategy accordingly.
 
dready zim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ligma nuts
 
dready zim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny fist and vows to refresh the page more often*
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Not much, what's up with you?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

No, but I do report to a couple of them.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
incubation period?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Can we create a very virulent virus that only kills people who use the word timeline


Not in this timeline.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I just this afternoon bought and sampled the Beyond Meat hot & spicy jerky. It was sure essentially consumable. It was not hot, or spicy.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dammit China, what the hell are you doing with animals over there to get these animal to human viral transmissions?

Shrew Stew? Kung Pao Shrew? Wonton Shrew?

What ever happened to the old ways of virus transmissions like free blankets?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These produce often severe and fatal illnesses in people - and there are no vaccines or treatments.

Perfect.
 
silverjets
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Would someone please teach the peasants to stop living and sleeping with their damn farm animals?
 
BigChad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thus far, this sounds like no big deal.  If it happened in America, they'd just call it norovirus and you mooks would kvetch about having to wash your hands.
 
akallen404
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doctors in China have sounded the alarm over a newly detected virus.
"Langya" virus has infected 35 people so far in two provinces in eastern China, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said.

I have several questions...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
if at first you don't succeed...

/s
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I really hope this one is more communicable and immediately fatal so we can't have another wave of deniers and maybe we'll wipe the slate this time. If at first you don't succeed...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We already have beer.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Was Patient Zero someone with monkeypox and penchant for wet market bat soup?


"wet monkey market pox"
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Entirely novel is code for your fu€ked
 
